CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dan Rife, Carthage mayor since 2018, won reelection to a second term in a tight race, and the Carthage City Council will have five new members after Tuesday’s municipal elections.
Rife had 503 votes to challenger Bren Flanigan’s 488.
In the races for Carthage City Council:
• Ward 1: Brandi Ensor had 54 votes to Maria Marroquin’s 40 votes.
• Ward 2: Trudy Blankenship was elected without opposition.
• Ward 3: Robin Blair beat incumbent Mike Daugherty, 128-46.
• Ward 4: Ed Hardesty won the three-way race with 266 votes to incumbent Craig Diggs 99 votes and Aaron McDonald’s 46 votes.
• Ward 5: Mark Elliff beat Shawn McGrew 144-96.
In the race for Cartage Board of Education, Ryan Collier and Niki Cloud won the two open seats with 1,111 votes and 971 votes to Garrell Dry’s 291.
Voters in Jasper approves the city’s use tax proposal by a 53-41 vote.
Voters in Sarcoxie defeated that city’s use tax proposal by a 60-48 vote.
