CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters on Tuesday will find a wide selection of candidates for the various seats up for election on the City Council and Board of Education.
This year’s election features a race for the four-year mayoral term, five two-year council seats, one three-year board seat, and a two-year board seat to finish the term of a member who resigned last year.
And voters have a choice of candidates running in six of those eight races.
MAYOR
Starting with the city of Carthage, the race for mayor is between the incumbent, Dan Rife, and challenger David “Bren” Flanigan.
• Rife, 58, is a Carthage native and works in community mental health. Rife served on the council from two different wards from 2006 to 2018 when he was elected mayor. He’s running for his second term as mayor.
• Flanigan, 67, was born and raised in Carthage. He’s retired after 30-plus years in the U.S. Army and 15-plus years in business, the past nine years with Leggett & Platt Inc. in Carthage.
This is his first run for public office.
CITY COUNCIL
The race for the two-year term from Ward 1 on the City Council is between two newcomers, Brandi Ensor and Maria Marroquin.
• Ensor, 45, has lived in Carthage all her life. She’s a teacher and operates booths in several flea markets around the area.
This is her first run for public office.
• Marroquin’s bio information was unavailable.
Only one candidate, Trudy Blankenship, filed for the two-year term from Ward 2 on the council.
The race for the two-year term representing Ward 3 features incumbent Mike Daugherty and challenger Robin D. Blair.
• Daugherty, 45 is a native of Lockwood and has lived in Carthage for a total of about 20 years. He works as a senior network analyst with AT&T. He has served three terms on the Carthage City Council.
• Blair, 40, has lived in Carthage since 2019 and works as director of the Clinical Psychology Department at Pittsburg State University. She has never run for elective office.
Three people are running for the two-year Ward 4 seat on the council. They are former council member Ed Hardesty, incumbent Craig Diggs and Aaron McDonald.
• Hardesty, 65, has lived in Carthage for 12 years and is a retired fire service captain. He ran for the council in 2011 and held a seat on the council until 2015, when he resigned due to health reasons that have since been resolved.
• Diggs‘ bio information was not available.
• McDonald, 28, has lived in Carthage for 14 of those years and works in customer service at Alorica in Joplin. He has not run for elected office before.
Two people, Shawn McGrew and Mark Elliff, are running for the currently empty Ward 5 seat on the council.
• McGrew, 45, has lived in Carthage all his life. He works as managing director at Press Ganey LLC and this is his first run for elected office.
• Elliff, 64, was born in Carthage and has lived here for more than 50 years. He’s retired after 34 years in banking and 10 years as president of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce and eight years as economic development director for the city of Carthage. This is his first run for elective office, although he has served on several city-appointed committees and commissions. He currently serves as chairman of the Carthage Planning, Zoning and Historic Preservation Commission, and was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Housing and Development Commission.
BOARD OF EDUCATION Three candidates, incumbent Ryan Collier, Garrell Dry, and incumbent Niki Cloud, have filed for the two three-year seats on the Carthage Board of Education.
Nathan Terry is running unopposed for the open two-year term on the board, to which he was appointed last year.
• Collier, 48, grew up in Carl Junction and has lived in Carthage for the past 20 years. He works as the director of Rehab Services for Freeman Neosho Hospital and is a physical therapist.
He ran for an incomplete two-year term on the school board last year and is running for his first full three-year term.
• Dry, 33, has lived in Carthage his entire life and owns and operates an IT and security business in Carthage. He ran unsuccessfully for Jasper County collector, but this is his first run for school board.
• Cloud, 43, grew up in Neosho and has lived in Carthage since 2001. She works as executive secretary for the Missouri Association of Meat Producers and is the convention manager for the American Association of Meat Producers. She’s running for her third term on the board.
