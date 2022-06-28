MIAMI, Okla. — Doug Pewitt won the Republican nomination for district attorney in District 13, defeating incumbent Kenny Wright during the primary election Tuesday, according to complete but unofficial election results.
There were 13 precincts reporting in Ottawa County and 18 precincts reporting in Delaware County on Tuesday.
Pewitt faced off against Wright, who was elected to the position in 2015. No Democrats filed for the seat.
In Ottawa County, Pewitt received 1,545 votes, or 72.95%, and Wright received 573 votes, or 27.05%.
In Delaware County, Pewitt received 2,589 votes, or 52.73%, and Wright received 2,321 votes, or 47.27%.
Note: Election results for six statewide office races will be published in Thursday’s edition of The Joplin Globe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.