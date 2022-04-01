Two rural Jasper County fire districts, Jasper and Tri-Cities, on Tuesday are seeking 30-cent hikes in their property levies to hire firefighters to fill staffing vacancies created by a lack of volunteers.
The Jasper Fire District is asking voters to increase its property levy from 30 cents to 60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
This hike would raise the property tax charged for a $100,000 home from $57 a year to $114 a year.
Fire Chief J.R. Goode said the district would attempt to hire three paid firefighters to work, especially in the daytime.
He said the paid firefighter positions are needed because the number of volunteers available is falling.
The Tri-Cities Fire Protection District, which covers central Jasper County, including the towns of Alba, Purcell and Neck City, is also asking voters for a 30-cent tax hike.
If approved, it would increase the existing 62.24-cent levy to 92.24 cents, brining annual district property tax on a $100,000 home from $118.26 to $175.26.
A flyer on the Tri-Cities Fire District Facebook page said that district hired two daytime firefighters with a tax levy increase approved by voters in 2018.
The district said it’s seen a substantial increase in calls since that vote in the past five years.
With this increase, the district wants to hire three 24-hour firefighters.
AIRPORT DRIVE
Mark Rains, Reed Thompson, Kara Charbonneau and Jim Paul are running for three two-year seats on the Airport Drive Board of Trustees.
JASPER
Chris Lehman, Matthew Dumm and Jamie Kaderly are running for two three-year seats on the Jasper Board of Education.
NECK CITY
The town of Neck City is asking voters to adopt a section of state law that allows it to opt out of holding an election if the number of people filing for a particular office is equal to the number of positions on the ballot.
As an example, if only two people were to file for two open positions, the town would be allowed to fill those positions without an election being held.
SARCOXIE
Josh Dodson, James “J.T.” Roberson, and James Ogle are running for two three-year terms on the Sarcoxie Board of Education.
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election:
• ALBA — Mayor: Tiffany Artinger; City Council: Nathaniel Artinger and Vicki Hendry.
• ASBURY — Mayor: Ben R. Brown; tax collector: Ruth Wilson; City Council: Jim Farinacci and Rodney Brewer.
• AVILLA — City Council: Jake Kliendl, Jess Madsen and Leeah Walker.
• CARYTOWN — Board of Trustees: Fred Fosdick, Patricia Boman and Ronald Moore.
• DUENWEG — Mayor: Russell Olds; City Council, Ward 1, Karen Edge; Ward 2, Dellaca Reynolds.
• DUQUESNE — City Council: Ward 1, Rebecca White; Ward 2, Jane Baine.
• FIDELITY — Board of Trustees: Danny Muench; and four three-year terms for which no one filed.
• JASPER — City Council: West Ward, Russell Selvey; East Ward, Frank Shumard; and Jasper Fire Protection District Board: Clay Runnels.
• LA RUSSELL — Board of Trustees: Rodney Guinn, Rick Burton and John Carver
• NECK CITY — City Council: William “Paul” Lewis, and no one filed for the other post on the ballot.
• ORONOGO — Mayor: Charles Wilkins; City Council: Ward 1, Mark Lloyd; Ward 2, no one filed; Ward 3, Kima Burnett-Francis.
• PURCELL — Mayor: No one filed; City Council: at large seat (one-year-term), Jeff Gines; two at large two-year terms: no one filed.
• REEDS — Board of Trustees: Inger Barnard and Betty Ellis
• SARCOXIE — Mayor: Don Triplett; City Council: Ward 1, Mary Ann Pennington; and Ward 2, Sharon Black.
• WACO — Mayor: Dimita Dodson; City Council: George Twigger and Anna Twigger.
