Multiple statewide Oklahoma offices — including auditor, attorney general, treasurer, education superintendent, labor commissioner and corporation commissioner — are being contested in Tuesday's primary elections.
The Democratic, Libertarian and independent candidates are unopposed in the primaries and are virtually assured of nomination to run in the November general election.
REPUBLICAN CONTESTS
State Auditor and Inspector
Incumbent State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd will face off against GOP challenger Steven W. McQuillen for the seat in the Republican primary. The office carries a four-year term.
• Byrd, 49, of Coalgate, has been a certified public accountant for nearly 25 years. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from East Central University in Ada. She was elected as state auditor and inspector in 2018.
• McQuillen, 65, of Tulsa, has been the fixed asset accountant for Tulsa Public Schools for over 23 years. He also served as a tax technician for Deloitte and Touche, and has owned and operated a bookkeeping/tax service over the past 29 years. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Oklahoma Wesleyan University. This is his first bid for elective office.
Attorney General
Incumbent Attorney General John M. O’Connor will be running against Republican challenger Gentner F. Drummond. The winner of the GOP primary will be on the ballot with Libertarian Lynda Steele, 31, of Warr Acres, in November.
• O'Connor, 67, of Tulsa, has served as Oklahoma’s attorney general since his appointment by Gov. Kevin Stitt in July 2021. He has practiced law in Oklahoma for over 40 years. O’Connor has a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law.
• Drummond, 58, of Hominy, is a Tulsa attorney and businessman. He has several business holdings, including Blue Sky Bank, Drummond Law Firm and Drummond Communications. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and law degree from Georgetown University. He’s a rancher in Osage County where he was born and raised. This is his second bid for attorney general.
State Treasurer
Those seeking the GOP nomination for state treasurer are state Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell; forrmer state Sen. Clark Jolley, R-Oklahoma City; and former Oklahoma County Clerk David B. Hooten.
The winner of the GOP nomination will run against Democrat Charles De Coune, 50, of Oklahoma City, and Libertarian Gregory J. Sadler, 49, of Newalla, in the general election Nov. 8.
• Russ, 61, has more than 30 years of banking experience and been a state representative for the 55th District since 2009. Russ has a bachelor’s degree in international finance from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and he also attended Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado, and School of the Bible at Berean University.
•Jolley, 51, served as a state senator from 2004 to 2016. He also formerly served as the Senate appropriations chairman, and chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission. He attended college at Oklahoma Baptist University before earning his law degree from the University of Oklahoma and a certificate in public treasury management from Pepperdine University.
• Hooten, 50, of Nichols Hills, up until recently, was serving his second term as the Oklahoma County clerk, but he resigned recently amid allegations of sexual harassment by two female employees. Hooten has vowed to continue his campaign for state treasurer. He has undergraduate degree from North Texas State and a graduate degree from the University of Oklahoma, both in music.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
The post of superintendent of public instruction is being sought by four GOP candidates, all of whom have extensive educational experience. They are Peggs Public Schools Superintendent John Cox, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, state Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, and 2006 state superintendent candidate William E. Crozier.
Former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson, 44, of Edmond, as the lone Democrat who filed for the office advances to the November election.
• Cox, 58, has served as superintendent of Peggs School District in Cherokee County for 28 years and has 35 years of experience working in education. He also currently serves as the adjunct professor of education at Northeastern State University and teaches at Mid-American Christian University. He serves as the president of the Organization of Rural Elementary Schools, chairs the Oklahoma Schools Assurance Group, and is treasurer of the Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group. Cox earned a doctorate in educational administration and an educational specialist degree from Oklahoma State University, and a master’s degree in counseling and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Northeastern State University. He ran as a Democratic candidate for the state office in the 2018 and 2014 elections.
• Grace, 56, of Norman, has been superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools since 2016 and has been an educator in Oklahoma for over 30 years. Grace recently served as the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators president. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix, and a master’s degree in secondary school administration and a bachelor’s degree in science education, both from the University of Oklahoma. This is her first bid for elective office.
• Walters, 36, of Edmond, was named as the secretary of public education, a cabinet post, by Gov. Kevin Stitt in Sept. 2020. Walters also serves as executive director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma and simultaneously teaches AP U.S. history at Millwood High School and McAlester High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in social science from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
• Crozier, 75, of Union City, is a retired veteran who has run for state superintendent in 2006 and lieutenant governor in 2010.
Commissioner of Labor
Incumbent Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn will compete against two GOP contenders: Sean Roberts and Keith Swinton.
Democrat and former Tulsa City Councilman Jack Henderson, 71, and Libertarian Will Daugherty, 28, of Yukon, are running uncontested and will advance to the November ballot.
• Osborn, 58, of Mustang, was elected as the state labor commissioner in 2018. She previously served 10 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from District 47. Osborn graduated from Oklahoma State University receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
• Roberts, 48, of Hominy, has served as a state representative for District 36 for 12 years and is a small-business owner. He earned his bachelor's degree from Southern Nazarene University and his master's degree in physical therapy from the University of Oklahoma.
• Swinton, 58, of Norman, is a project engineer at Ready Services and Ref-Works. He received his associate degree from Oklahoma State University and a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Oklahoma. He also ran as a Republican for state labor commissioner in 2018.
Corporation Commissioner
Republican primary candidates for coporation commissioner are state Sen. Kim David, Justin Hornback, Harold D. Spradling and Todd Thomsen.
The GOP winner will face off against Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman, 53, of Tulsa, and independent Don Underwood, 71, of Inola, in November.
• David, 61, of Porter, has served as a state senator for District 18 since 2010. David also served as state Senate majority leader from 2019 to 2021. The Oklahoma native earned her bachelor’s degree in petroleum geology from Oklahoma State University.
• Hornback, 38, of Broken Arrow, is a union organizer with the Pipeliners Union 798 in Tulsa. He’s a certified welding inspector and is a specialist in safety and health. This is his first bid for elective office.
• Spradling, 88, of Cherokee, is a retired counselor who worked in a mental institution as a psychiatric social worker. He also worked as a counselor at two public schools and one alternative school. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cameron University and his master’s degree in counseling from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
• Thomsen, 55, of Ada, served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for District 25 from 2006 to 2018. He also previously served as assistant majority floor leader. He worked for 30 years for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Thomsen earned his bachelor's degree in management information systems from the University of Oklahoma.
