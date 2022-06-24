MIAMI, Okla. — Incumbent District Attorney Kenny Wright is being challenged Tuesday by Doug Pewitt in the GOP primary election for the District 13 post, which covers Ottawa and Delaware counties in Northeast Oklahoma.
• Wright, of Grove, is currently serving his second term as district attorney after being elected to the position in 2015. He had previously served as an assistant district attorney and was in private practice for 12 years.
• Pewitt, a lifelong Ottawa County resident, is an attorney at Crutchfield Pewitt Law Offices in Miami. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the University of Oklahoma and his juris doctorate degree in law from the University of Tulsa College of Law. He previously ran for the district attorney position in 2018.
Given that no one else filed for the post, the winner of the primary contest is virtually assured of election in the November general.
