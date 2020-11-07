WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States today. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.