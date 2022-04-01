Voters on Tuesday will choose from a field of seven candidates to fill one zone and three general seats on the Joplin City Council.
Two of those who currently hold general seats, Mayor Ryan Stanley and Anthony Monteleone, did not run again. The other general seat on the ballot is held by Doug Lawson, who is seeking reelection.
Also running for the general seats are Josh DeTar, Kate Spencer, Brian Evans and Jon Thomas Buck.
The incumbent holding the Zone 4 seat, Diane Reid Adams, has a challenger in the election, Mark Farnham.
Gary Shaw, another incumbent on the ballot, drew no opponents for his Zone 1 seat and is virtually assured of reelection.
Joplin residents elect general and zone candidates to the City Council in citywide voting.
GENERAL SEATS
• Lawson, 74, is a retired U.S. Navy chaplain who spent 34 years in the service. He was a teacher and minister before working 15 years at Freeman Hospital as director of pastoral care. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Missouri Southern State University, a master of divinity degree in ministry from Emmanuel Christian Seminary, and master’s degree in educational psychology from Alliant International University, and a doctor of ministry and pastoral care from the Graduate Theological Foundation. He was first elected to the City Council in 2018.
• Evans, 49, is a fifth grade teacher with the Joplin School District. He formerly worked as a corporate and small business manager in the restaurant industry. He holds an associate degree in history from Crowder College, a bachelor’s degree in education from Missouri Southern State University, and a master’s in educational administration from Missouri State University. He has not sought or held public office before.
• DeTar, 46, is a financial adviser with Edward D. Jones & Co. He attended Missouri Southern State University. He has not run for or held elective office before. He does serve on Joplin’s Parks and Recreation Board and on a residents’ committee that is making presentations to organizations on the Memorial Hall bond issue proposal that will be on the ballot as well.
• Spencer, 43, is a homemaker. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from the University of Arkansas. She has not sought public office before.
• Buck, 40, owns several businesses and is self-employed.
ZONE 4
• Reid Adams, 73, retired as a college instructor in 2016 after teaching at Missouri Southern State University, Missouri State University and the University of Missouri at Kansas City. She holds bachelor’s degrees in education and in Spanish and social science education from MSSU, graduate degrees from MSU and the University of Arkansas. She was elected to the City Council in 2018.
• Farnham, 61, is a semiretired doctor of radiology. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Missouri. He previously was elected to the board of a private school.
