BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Only hours after taking part in the historic vote by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was talking about that vote and the events leading up to it on a stage at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.
Cheney, R-Wyo., called Monday’s discussion during the museum’s “We the People” exhibit of original copies of the U.S. Constitution and other founding documents particularly appropriate.
“It’s my first time at Crystal Bridges,” Cheney told a crowd of hundreds in the museum. “And I really can’t think of anything more fitting at the end of what was a sad day in many ways, but it was a day that was dedicated to the Constitution, than to be able to be here and to actually see an original copy of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, very special.”
Cheney spoke at a sold-out event called “An Evening Talk with Liz Cheney” where she was questioned, in a relaxed atmosphere with the participants sitting on the stage, by Caryl M. Stern, executive director of the Walton Family Foundation. Hundreds were in the audience and clapped loudly at times after some of Cheney’s responses.
Elizabeth and Drew Bennett, both of Rogers, Arkansas, said Cheney “filled every bill tonight.”
“I have admired her particularly since the Jan. 6 hearings because she stood up and said what everyone else should have said and didn’t,” said Elizabeth Bennett, a Democrat. “I think she’s ahead of our time.”
Drew Bennett, who describes himself as a former Republican, said Cheney, who lost the Republican nomination for reelection to her House seat in August, impressed him with her courage.
“I was really appreciative of her courage to stand up, what a minority of my former party did,” Drew Bennett said. “The fact that she is still willing to work toward that end of defending the Constitution.”
Cheney said decisions by the Select Committee were the “culmination of 18 months of work.”
“Our committee is one that I'm very proud of,” Cheney said. “We operated in almost a nonpartisan manner, not just a bipartisan manner. We really focused. The members of our committee have vastly different views on a whole range of issues, but we agree on the most important issue, which is the defense of the Constitution.
“We said from the beginning we would follow the facts, we would go where the facts lead us, and again, it was with solemnity and sadness that the facts led to criminal referrals for the former president of the United States.”
Cheney spoke about how to prevent another attack like the one on Jan. 6, 2021.
“People ask me how we make sure Jan. 6 never happens again,” she said. “I think there are a number of things we need to do, but probably among the very most important and maybe the most important is we have to hold those who were responsible for Jan. 6 accountable. There has to be accountability.”
When asked why she decided to participate in the Jan. 6 committee, Cheney said she didn’t see any other choice.
“When you have a situation where a former president, who’s then a sitting president, attempts to stay in power, attempts to prevent the peaceful transition of power, attempts to overturn an election — when something like that happens, to me the surprising question was why doesn't everybody think this has to be investigated,” she said.
She said the committee’s purpose was clear and its work had to be done.
“Really, each step of the way, from impeachment to the establishment of the select committee, it has been very clear to me where, if we’re a nation, where the Congress of the United States will not take steps to investigate an attack on the Congress of the United States that was provoked by and part of a multipart plan put in place by the then-president of the United States, then our constitutional structures won’t survive,” she said. “Every step of the way, I didn’t think of it as a choice because it was clear to me what had to be done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.