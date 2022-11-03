The current Republican state treasurer from Southwest Missouri, a Democrat former state legislator from the St. Louis area and a Libertarian are on Tuesday's ballot for the Missouri state auditor’s office being vacated this year by Democrat Nicole Galloway.
• Scott Fitzpatrick, 34, a Cassville Republican, is a lifelong Missouri resident and entrepreneur who, in 2003 at the age of 16, founded a company that built and repaired marinas and docks.
He graduated from Cassville High School in 2006 and from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in 2010.
Fitzpatrick was elected to the Missouri House in 2012 and served until December 2018, when Gov. Mike Parson appointed him state treasurer. He won election to that office in 2020.
• Alan Green, 62, a Florissant Democrat, is a longtime Missouri resident, former police officer and chief executive officer of Green and Associates LLC. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and American diplomacy from the University of Texas at Tyler, a master's degree in business administration from Lindenwood University and a doctorate from the United Theological Seminary in St. Louis.
Green served in the Missouri House from 2014 to 2021 and was chairman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus from 2016 to 2018.
• John A. Hartwig Jr. is the Libertarian candidate for the office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.