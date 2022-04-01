NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho voters on Tuesday will decide two races for two seats on the City Council.
The city is in the middle of a three-year election transition to accommodate its expanded council and addition of wards. Neosho residents this spring will for the first time elect a representative to Ward 4 while the terms for William Doubek and Angela Thomas expire.
Two newcomers will run for that newly created seat in Ward 4: Carl Cobb and Eric Venter. One general council position also will be open. Challenger Aaron Lewis will run against incumbent Thomas for that seat.
GENERAL SEAT
• Thomas, 60, has been a resident of Neosho for 33 years. She is a retired salon owner who also served as a past president of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. A graduate of Crowder College and a member of the city’s parks board, Thomas was first appointed to the City Council in 2018 and first elected in 2019.
• Lewis, 38, has been a resident of Neosho for nine years. He works for Neosho Special Road District and graduated from McDonald County High School. This is his first run for elected office.
WARD 4• Cobb, 69, has been a resident of Neosho for 34 years. He is semiretired and cited a master of science degree in administrative studies. He has previously served on the Neosho Planning and Zoning Commission, and served a term on the council from 1993 to 1996.
• Venter, 46, has been a resident of Neosho for 20 years. He works as the overflow manager at Schaeffler Group in Joplin. This is his first run for elected office.
