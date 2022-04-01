NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho voters will have two matters to decide on in Tuesday’s election. One is a familiar question about a use tax; the other is a new item changing how council members vote during meetings.
USE TAX
With the measure labeled Proposition A, the city is asking voters for a use tax on purchases made from out-of-state vendors. The tax would match Neosho’s sales tax, which is currently 3%.
Use taxes are assessed on purchases made from out-of-area vendors — mainly websites. It is intended to replace sales tax revenue that is lost when residents shop online for items instead of buying locally.
The city’s use tax would be paid on only purchases made from vendors who are not in Missouri. It would not be assessed on purchases where a customer pays Neosho sales tax, and would be collected in a similar manner to the way the state of Missouri’s use tax is already collected
The issue has failed at the polls by slim margins three times since 2019. This time, the city is taking a more intensified approach to educating voters about the measure and the reason it keeps coming back before voters. Officials have been sending out flyers about the issue in water bills and hosting town hall meetings.
City Manager David Kennedy said officials hope the tax could raise about $134,000 annually, which would be added to the city’s general fund. Revenue in the general fund pays for services such as police, fire and park operations.
COUNCIL VOTESIn addition to the use tax measure, Neosho voters will be asked whether to amend the city charter’s policy for recording council member votes. The change would allow the council to make votes on a display board instead of using a roll call.
The vote is intended to remove a requirement that has become outdated. The city’s charter requires council members to make votes via a roll call.
In January, the city entered into two contracts with CivicPlus worth a combined $33,843 for a new website and a digital platform for streamlining meeting agendas. The contract includes equipping each of the seven council members with a voting switch at their station. Instead of a roll call vote, the council members’ votes will be displayed on an electronic board that is broadcast to meeting attendees and remote viewers watching a broadcast of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.