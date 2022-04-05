Joplin voters on Tuesday sent two newcomers to the Board of Education, while voters in Webb City overwhelmingly approved a bond issue for school improvements.
David Weaver and Donald L. Greenlee II were elected to the Joplin School Board with the highest number of votes across Jasper and Newton counties with all precincts reporting, according to complete but unofficial results. They succeed incumbents Sharrock Dermott and Dr. Michael Joseph, who did not seek reelection. Their seats each carry a three-year term.
Weaver, 57, of Duquesne, received 3,043 votes; he previously was elected to the Duquesne City Council. Greenlee, 45, of Joplin, received 2,094 votes.
The remaining candidates, Matthew Robertson and Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, received 1,868 votes and 1,324 votes, respectively.
With all precincts reporting across Jasper and Newton counties, Carl Junction voters returned two incumbents to the Board of Education: Larry R. Cowger, 72, with 434 votes, and Robert Hays, 71, with 404 votes. Challenger Jason Mickey received 359 votes.
For the Webb City Board of Education, incumbents Dan McGrew and Stephen Crane were unopposed for two seats and virtually assured of reelection.
Bond issue
Voters in the Webb City School District on Tuesday approved an $11 million bond issue that will construct, expand and upgrade facilities that will affect the high school and junior high. According to complete but unofficial results, the vote was 1,116 in favor to 352 against.
Funding will allow for the renovation and improvement of two high school science classrooms built in 1984. It also will be used to construct a family and consumer science classroom with modern kitchen equipment and a virtual learning lab for students who are enrolled in blended learning; renovate Cardinal Theatre, which was built at the high school in 1970; and build a new turf area that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act that could be used by student athletes, band students and others needing an outdoor practice area.
The district’s debt service levy will remain unchanged at 68 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but will be extended for enough years to pay off the obligation. That levy costs the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $129 annually.
Webb City voters also returned Mayor Lynn Ragsdale to his position for another four years. Ragsdale, 68, has been the mayor since he was appointed to the position in 2015. He received 559 votes.
The challenger, Ward 3 Councilman Jonathan Shull, received 132 votes.
For the Webb City Council, incumbents Ray Edwards, Ward 1; Alisa Barroeta, Ward 2; Jerry Fisher, Ward 3; and Jim Dawson, Ward 4, were unopposed for their seats and virtually assured of reelection.
Carl Junction voters sent incumbent Mike Burns back to the City Council to represent Ward 2. The seat has a two-year term.
Burns, 40, has served on the council since 2016. He garnered 30 votes. His challenger, former Councilman Walter Hayes IV, won 22 votes.
Council incumbents Gary Stubblefield, of Ward 1; Bob McAfee, of Ward 3; and Roger Spencer, of Ward 4, were unopposed and virtually assured of reelection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.