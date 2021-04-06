NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters in Neosho opted to fill seats on an expanded City Council with two experienced candidates and one new candidate, according to complete but unofficial results from the Newton County Clerk.
They also rejected a use tax, for the third time since 2019.
• Former Mayor Charles Collinsworth defeated Kathi Hukill Pellegrin and Mitch Jarvis for an at-large seat with a three-year term. Collinsworth received 514 votes to Pellegrin's 138 and Jarvis' 441.
• Former Mayor Richard Davidson beat Clyde Hopper in Ward 2 for a two-year seat. Davidson received 179 votes to Hopper's 91.
• Julia James Humphrey won over former council member Jon Stephens in Ward 3, for a two-year seat. Humphrey received 111 votes to Stephens' 67.
• Ashton Robinson ran unopposed in Ward 1 for a three-year seat.
The council expanded to seven members as a result of a November election in which an almost two-thirds majority of voters approved it. The expansion introduced voting wards that align with Newton County voting precincts.
No incumbents lost because none ran; Mayor Carmin Allen and council member Tom Workman did not file for reelection for their seats. A new mayor will be elected during a future meeting of the council, presumably at its April 20 regular meeting.
Use tax
Neosho voters also rejected a use tax measure by a vote of 562 to 529. The measure would have added a 3% use tax to purchases made outside of city limits.
The defeat marks the third such result since 2019. Voters rejected the tax measure twice that year by slim margins. In April of that year, the measure failed by 15 votes, 335 to 320. In November, the measure failed by eight votes, 348 to 340. Tuesday's results marked the largest defeat for the issue so far.
Council members in January noted those slim losses, as well as increased internet purchasing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, as reasons for placing it back on the ballot.
Use taxes are similar to sales taxes, but use taxes are assessed only on online and other out-of-state purchases. Local use taxes in Missouri are assessed at the same rate as local sales taxes, with the revenue going to governmental bodies such as cities, counties and the state.
