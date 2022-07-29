David Gregory, a member of the Missouri House, and Scott Fitzpatrick, the current state treasurer, on Tuesday will compete for the GOP nomination in the race to succeed Democrat Nicole Galloway as Missouri auditor.
Galloway has served as auditor since 2015 but did not file for reelection.
The state auditor’s office checks for fraud by state agencies, boards, commissions, statewide elected officials, the Legislature and local government and taxing entities. It also determines if state and federal tax dollars are being spent legally and efficiently.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr. in the November general election.
• Gregory, 37, from south St. Louis County, is a lifelong Missouri resident, an attorney and an accountant.
He graduated in 2003 from DeSmet Jesuit High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2007 from Saint Louis University. He also has a master’s in business administration and juris doctorate degree, also from Saint Louis University.
He was elected in 2016 to the state’s House of Representatives.
• Fitzpatrick, 34, of Cassville, is a lifelong Missouri resident and entrepreneur who in 2003 at the age of 16 founded a company that built and repaired marinas and docks.
He graduated in 2006 from Cassville High School and in 2010 from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree.
Fitzpatrick was elected to the Missouri House in 2012 and served until December 2018, when Gov. Mike Parson appointed him state treasurer. He won election to that office in 2020.
