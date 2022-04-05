Joplin voters on Tuesday elected three newcomers to the City Council, returned one incumbent and turned down the reelection bid of another, according to complete but unofficial returns in Jasper and Newton counties.
Those tabbed to fill three general seats are newcomers Kate Spencer, with 2,812 votes; Josh DeTar, with 2,339 votes; and incumbent Doug Lawson, with 2,607 votes. Other candidates were Brian Evans, 2,326; and Jon Buck, 1,368.
In the Zone 4 race, challenger Mark Farnham delivered an upset to incumbent Diane Reid Adams. The votes were 2,307 for Farnham and 1,995 for Reid Adams.
About those elected:
• Spencer, 43, is a homemaker. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from the University of Arkansas. She has not sought public office before.
• Lawson, 74, is a retired U.S. Navy chaplain who spent 34 years in the service. He was a teacher and minister before working 15 years at Freeman Hospital as director of pastoral care. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Missouri Southern State University, a master of divinity degree in ministry from Emmanuel Christian Seminary, and master’s degree in educational psychology from Alliant International University, and a doctor of ministry and pastoral care from the Graduate Theological Foundation. He was first elected to the City Council in 2018.
• DeTar, 46, is a financial adviser with Edward D. Jones & Co. He attended Missouri Southern State University. He has not run for or held elective office before. He does serve on Joplin’s Parks and Recreation Board and on a residents’ committee that is making presentations to organizations on the Memorial Hall bond issue proposal that will be on the ballot as well.
• Farnham, 61, is a semiretired doctor of radiology. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Missouri. He previously was elected to the board of a private school.
Gary Shaw was unopposed and returned to his Zone 1 seat on the council.
