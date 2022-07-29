CARTHAGE, Mo. — Republicans in Jasper County are facing off in three races in Tuesday’s primary.
Three candidates — Luke Boyer, Nicole M. Carlton and Sarah Luce Reeder — are vying to succeed Jerry Holcomb as the associate judge in Division 6 of Jasper County Circuit Court.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy Mikey Robertson is challenging incumbent John Bartosh for presiding county commissioner. The winner will face unopposed Democratic candidate Josh Shackles in the November general election.
Incumbent Sarah D. Hoover is facing a challenge from Eugene “Gene” M. Mense III for the office of Jasper County auditor.
Associate judge
• Boyer, 45, of Webb City, grew up in Webb City and graduated from high school there. He attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where he received his Juris Doctor in 2006. He worked in Arkansas for several years, including a stint with Walmart Real Estate before returning to Webb City to open the Boyer Law Firm. This is his first run for elective office.
• Carlton, 40, of Carthage, was born and raised in Carthage and graduated from Carthage High School. She attended the University of Arkansas where she received her Juris Doctor in 2009. She worked as a law clerk at the Jasper County prosecutor’s office and for Leggett & Platt before going to work for law firms in Bentonville, then Joplin. She is an attorney at the Buchanan, Williams and O’Brien P.C. law firm, where she’s worked since 2010.
This is her first run for elective office.
• Reeder, 58, grew up in Springfield and received a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University before earning her Juris Doctor at the University of Tulsa Law School in 1989.
She’s had her own practice in Joplin for 27 years and has served as an assistant prosecutor in Jasper and Newton counties and as a Joplin Municipal Court associate judge from 1996-2001.
This is her first run for public office.
Presiding commissioner
• Robertson, 37, of Carthage, graduated from Carthage High School and has lived in Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City, Oronogo and Joplin over the years.
He attended the Missouri Southern State University Police Academy in 2005 and worked at the Carthage Police Department for a year before going to work for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, where he’s worked since 2007.
This is his first run for elected office.
• Bartosh, 67, of Carthage, graduated from high school in Mount Vernon, Iowa, and owned various businesses in Jasper County before his election to the office of presiding commissioner. He was first elected the post in 2006 and is completing his fourth four-year term.
County auditor
• Hoover, 38, of Carthage, was born and raised in Jasper County and is the incumbent Jasper County auditor, having won office in 2018.
Hoover graduated in 2002 from Joplin High School and then earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting with a minor in quality control and management from Missouri Southern State Universirty.
This is her second run for elected office.
• Mense, 67, of Webb City, was born and raised in Joplin and is a partner in a Joplin accounting firm with his son, Matt Mense.
Mense graduated from McAuley Catholic High School in Joplin and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1978 from what now is Missouri Southern State University. He started working for the Thomas Cusack Co. and specialized in municipal auditing and served as Jasper County’s outside auditor for several years. He served on the Webb City City Council for 15 years prior to this run for public office.
