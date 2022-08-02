CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County Republican voters gave their nods to incumbents in two races for county office and selected a new judge for the Division 6 Associate Circuit Court.
Presiding Commissioner John Bartosh will move on to face Democrat Josh Shackles in the November general election. Bartosh defeated Mikey Robertson, a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy, by a vote of 8,682 to 6,470 in Tuesday’s primary.
The other county winners on Tuesday face no opposition in November.
Bartosh has served as presiding commissioner since 2006. Shackles, of Joplin, ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Incumbent Jasper County Auditor Sarah Hoover beat Gene Mense, a Joplin certified public accountant, by a vote of 10,080 to 5,205.
Hoover, of Carthage, was running for her second term as auditor, having been elected for the first time in 2018.
For the judge’s position, Webb City attorney Luke Boyer got 6,403 votes to defeat Sarah Luce Reeder, who got 4,696 votes, and Nicole Carlton, who received 4,513 votes.
This was Boyer’s first run for elected office.
Incumbents were running unopposed in all other county races and don’t face any opposition in the general election in November.
