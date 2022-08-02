Incomplete results Tuesday night showed Eric Burlison leading his closest competitor, Jay Wasson, in the race for the GOP nomination to run in November for Missouri’s 7th District U.S. House seat.
On the Democratic side of the aisle, Kristen Radaker Sheafer, of Joplin, had a lead over closest rival John Woodman for its nomination.
The AP called races for both of those candidates shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Burlison had 22,439 votes over Wasson’s 14,931 votes, with more than half of the precincts reporting.
Radaker had 5,168 votes to Woodman’s 2,135 votes.
The 7th District post has been held by Republicans for decades, most recently by Billy Long. He opted not to run for another House term in favor of running in a crowded field for the U.S. Senate seat from which Roy Blunt will be retiring. The GOP had eight people running for the chance to compete in the November general election while Democrats had three people on the Aug. 2 ballot.
The other Democratic candidate was Bryce Lockwood. Other Republican candidates were Audrey Richards, Camille Lombardi-Olive, Sam Alexander, Alex Bryant, Paul Walker and Mike Moon.
• Burlison, 45, of Battlefield, is the current state senator from the 20th District and grew up in the Springfield area.
Burlison graduated in 1995 from Parkview High School in Springfield and earned his master’s degree in business administration from Missouri State University. He works as an investment adviser for Healthcare LLC, a tax planner and retirement designer with American Tax Strategies LLC, and as a process architect for Cerner Inc.
He served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2009 to 2016 and was elected to the Senate in 2018.
• Wasson, 65, of Nixa, grew up on a farm in Christian County that has been in his family since the Civil War. He graduated in 1974 from Nixa High School, attended Drury University and worked as a real estate developer.
Wasson served in the Missouri Senate, representing the 20th District, which includes Christian, Douglas, Webster and part of Greene County, until 2019. He also served as mayor of Nixa from 1997 to 2002.
• Radaker Sheafer, 34, of Joplin, grew up in Northeast Oklahoma and has lived in Southwest Missouri since 2013.
She currently owns Joplin’s Frosted Cakerie, a business she’s operated for six years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from John Brown University and returned to Oklahoma for a few years before meeting her husband and moving to Missouri.
• Woodman, of Springfield, is a father of six children and has a small computer support business in Springfield.
He’s lived in Springfield for more than 20 years.
