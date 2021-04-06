CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The fourth try went much the same as the first three efforts by city officials to persuade Carl Junction residents to approve a use tax.
Voters shot down a ballot proposition for a 3% use tax for a fourth time in Tuesday's election by a margin of 531 opposed to 335 in favor.
The 61.3 percent of votes cast against the measure ran slightly higher than the slightly more than 60 percent who opposed the use tax proposal in June of last year. That 2.5 percent use tax proposal lost by a vote of 418 to 276.
City officials pitched the measure as both a way to even the playing field for local businesses facing competition from online purveyors of goods who do not collect the local sales tax and a much-needed source of additional revenue for an increasingly strapped city budget.
City Administrator Steve Lawver and City Council members knew they had their work cut out for them convincing residents that they would not have to pay the tax on top of the town's 3% sales tax. The proposed tax would have applied to online purchases only.
Town voters previously approved half-cent sales taxes for streets, parks and stormwater maintenance, capital projects and public safety. The town also has a 1 percent sales tax that supports the town's general fund.
Carl Junction's sales tax generated about $365,000 in revenues for fiscal year 2019-2020. That was without the half-cent portion for public safety that goes into effect this spring and will raise the combined, city, county and state sales tax in Carl Junction to 8.45 percent.
The use tax would have generated about $300,000 more in revenues the city would have divvied up among those various funds.
The Carl Junction City Council was in session Tuesday night and its members and City Administrator Steve Lawver could not be reached for comment on the proposition's defeat.
