CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is seeking voter approval on Tuesday for an $18 million bond issue to build a new performing arts center on the campus of Carthage High School on South River Street.
If passed, the measure would extend the district’s 83-cent debt service levy to 2042 from 2040, to allow the district to pay off the bonds, and build a center that includes a 1,200-seat auditorium and classroom space for the vocal music, band and drama departments.
That would create more space in Carthage High School by allowing the district to remodel the oversized spaces currently being used by those programs into classrooms.
Because the proposal involves public indebtedness, a four-sevenths, or 57.14%, majority vote is required for passage.
The district has held informational meetings at the old school auditorium on Main Street to get the word out and answer questions about the bond issue.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the 40-year-old auditorium on Main Street no longer meets the needs of the students and that the district could better teach students with a $20 million performing arts center on the high school campus.
He said a performing arts center, located at the heart of the 20-acre campus, has been part of the construction plans for the land since they were drawn up in 2006. It’s one of the final two elements missing from that overall campus plan, the other being a baseball field on the northeast corner of the lot.
Baker said the district plans to raise at least $2 million in private donations to outfit the facility and classrooms that would come with it.
The first donation was announced more than a year ago when the family of John and Carolyn Phelps said they would give $750,000 to the project in return for having the center named for the couple.
Separate classroom and storage spaces for the band, choir and drama programs would be built on the back of the auditorium, giving each classroom direct access to the stage area.
Baker also talked about the planning process and public meetings that had been held since 2009 to set the district’s long-range priorities in the Carthage 2020 plan written in 2010 and Carthage 2020 and Beyond plan written in 2020.
The meetings in 2010 identified several priorities to help the district educate students in the coming decade: additional class space for elementary students, an early childhood center, tornado shelters in the elementary schools, a new football stadium, addition to the Carthage Tech Center and the performing arts center.
The district addressed many of those priorities between 2010 and 2019.
• The need for class space was addressed in 2014 with an extension of the district’s 83-cent debt service levy that raised $18 million to pay for the construction of the Carthage Intermediate Center at Fir and Chapel roads, and reconstruction of the old Carthage Middle School at River and Centennial streets into the the current Carthage Junior High.
• The early childhood center was built on Fairview Avenue using federal money, grants and private donations, but no district tax funds.
• Tornado shelters at each of the five elementary schools were completed in 2015 using a special exemption passed by the Missouri Legislature to let the district make a one-time transfer of more of its operating money than normal into its capital spending fund. These shelters double as additional classroom space at each building.
• David Haffner Stadium was finished in 2017 and paid for by a 10-year, 40-cent increase in the district’s $2.75 operating property tax levy, approved by voters in 2015. That 40-cent levy will expire in 2025 reducing the operating levy back to $2.75 and reducing the total Carthage school property tax levy from $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation to $3.58.
In 2019, a new set of public meetings were held to look beyond 2020 and determine the district’s priorities, creating the Carthage 2020 and Beyond plan.
The top priorities not met in that previous decade were additions and renovations to the Carthage Technical Center buildings and the performing arts center.
• The needs at the technical center were addressed when voters in 2020 approved another extension of the debt service levy from 2034 to 2040 to borrow $10 million to double the space at the Carthage Technical Center South and renovate the Carthage Technical Center North to host adult programs.
