COLUMBUS, Kan. — Incumbent Myra Carlisle Frazier on Tuesday is seeking her second consecutive term for the 1st District Cherokee County Commission seat.
Frazier defeated incumbent Pat Collins to win the GOP primary election and first term in 2018.
Also on the ballot for the 1st District post in Tuesday’s primary election is Lance Nichols.
Commissioners are elected by their districts for a term of four years. The 1st District includes the towns of Galena, Scammon and Weir.
Because no one else filed for the commission seat, the winner of the primary contest has a virtual lock on the election in November. The other two commission seats are held by Lorie Johnson in the 2nd District and Cory Moates in the 3rd District.
• Frazier, 63, is a lifelong Galena resident who graduated in 1972 from Galena High School and in 1976 from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She retired after 41 years from Carlisle Real Estate, of which she was owner for 37 years. Prior to her stint as county commissioner, Frazier served as the mayor of Galena from 2005 to 2006 and also served on the Galena Board of Education from 1997 to 2001.
• Nichols, 65, lives in Galena. He declined to provide any further biographical information.
