Election Judge Steve Brunson sanitizes a voting booth with disinfectant during voting on Tuesday at the Donald E. Clark Justice Center. Globe | Laurie Sisk

JASPER COUNTY

With 47 of 47 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

AVILLA

Fire District & Levy

  • YES     43
  • NO     18

CARL JUNCTION

City Council: Ward 1 seat

  • Gary Stubblefield     114
  • Don Marshall           42

Ward 3 seat

  • Cory Mounts     95
  • Bob McAfee     175

City Use Tax

  • YES     276
  • NO     418

Fire District (25-cent levy hike)

  • YES     472
  • NO      421

CARTHAGE

City Council: Ward 3 seat

  • Mary Schwab     95
  • Mike Daugherty     98
  • Dustin Edge     19

Ward 4 seat

  • Craig Diggs     288
  • Daniel Beck     246

Ward 5 seat

  • Ron Bass     65
  • Seth Thompson     181

School Board (Three seats)

  • Jeff Jones     929
  • Ed Streich     905
  • Karen Wilkinson     988
  • Nathan Scott     219
  • Ryan Collier     707
  • Robin Hicklin     458
  • Patrick Scott     1,009
  • E. Wayne Wilson     837

School Bond Issue: ($10 million in construction)

  • YES     1,434
  • NO     770

DUQUESNE

Eighth-of-a-cent sales tax

  • YES     88
  • NO     32

JASPER

City Council East Ward seat

  • Frank Shumard     50
  • Adam Hobson     42

School Board (Three seats)

  • Danny Cawyer     166
  • Andy Neher     175
  • Jessica Case     157
  • Bradley Moll     83

JOPLIN

City Council: Two general seats (four-year)

  • Christina Williams     1,846
  • Keenan Cortez     1,546
  • Joshua Bard     1,176
  • Shawna Ackerson     967

Two-year general seat

  • Joshua Shackles     1,252
  • Anthony Monteleone     1,804

Zone 2 seat

  • Harvey Hutchinson     586
  • Chuck Copple     1,342
  • Jim Scott     1,204

Zone 3 seat

  • Phil Stinnett     1,724
  • Steve Urie     1,433

School Bond Issue ($25 million in construction)

  • YES     2,826
  • NO     790

SARCOXIE

City Council

  • M. Ann Pennington     39
  • Greg Seedorf     22

School Board (Three seats)

  • Debra Royce     198
  • Kaare Gjeruldsen     98
  • Christina Huff   82
  • Richard Salyer     60
  • Trey Payne     107
  • Larry Jackson     87
  • Candi Bowman     111

WEBB CITY

City Council (Two-year term)

  • Alisa Barroeta     36
  • Sara Oliver     31

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election.

AIRPORT DRIVE — Board of TrusteesJim Paul, Mark Rains, Reed Thompson and Jon Fisk.

ALBA — Mayor: — write-in; City Council: Nathaniel Artinger.

ASBURY — Mayor: Ben Brown; Collector: Ruth Wilson; City Council: Jim Farinacci and Rodney Brewer. 

AVILLA — Fire District directors: Tim Gunter, Alan Martin, Mitch Boggs, Gerald Gunter and Laredo Boggs.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Board of Trustees: Danny Rosenthal, Richard Rector, C. Grant Tryon.

CARL JUNCTION — City Council: Mike Burns, Roger Spencer; Fire District Board: Connor Cooper;    

CARTERVILLE — City Council: Warren Myers, Jason Meyer,  Preston Reynolds, Chris Henkle, 

CARTHAGE — City Council: Juan Topete and Raymond West.

CAREYTOWN — Board of Trustees: Fred Fosdick, Patricia Boman and Ronald Moore

DUENWEG — Mayor: Russell Olds; City Council: Dellaca Reynolds.

DUQUESNE — City Council: Jane Baine and Rebecca White.     

JASPER — School Board: Chris Lehman (2-year term); City Council: Russell Selvey.

JOPLIN — School Board: Brent Jordan, Derek Gander and Jeff Koch.

LA RUSSELL — Board of Trustees: Rodney Gunn, Rick Burton, John Carver.

NECK CITY — City Council: Carl Lewis and Gary Miller.

ORONOGO — Mayor: Ron J. Hall; City Council: Charles Wilkins, Jason Grossman and Kima Burnett. 

PURCELL — Mayor: Jerry Welch; City Council: Kelsey Freelend.

REEDS — Board of Trustees: Betty Ellis and Ginger Barnard.

SARCOXIE — Mayor: Don Triplett; City Council: Sharon Black

WACO — Mayor: Dimita Doss: City Council: George Twigger and Anna Twigger.

WEBB CITY — City Council: Jerry Fisher, Jim Dawson and Ray Edwards.

NEWTON COUNTY

With 24 of 24 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial returns from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

DIAMOND

School Board (Three seats)

  • Craig Daniel     153
  • Hugh Housh     159
  • Jennifer Howard     77
  • Bill Buening     50
  • James Lorenzen     118
  • Monica Clement     118
  • Preston Wright     157

FAIRVIEW

Mayor

  • Sid Oliver     47
  • Ashley Rodgers     73

GRANBY

City Council South Ward seat

  • Ashley Edgemon     142
  • Martin Lindstedt     35

East Newton School Board (Three seats)

  • Matthew Friend     477
  • Eric Allphin     396
  • Tracy White     603
  • Michael Anderson     432
  • Roland Severs     114
  • Julie McGill     434
  • Martin Lindstedt     42
  • Terry Clarkson    199

City Cemetery Levy

  • YES     194
  • NO     81

JOPLIN

City Council Two general seats

  • Christina Williams     455
  • Keenan Cortez     377
  • Joshua Bard     273
  • Shawna Ackerson     205

Two-year general seat

  • Joshua Shackles     300
  • Anthony Monteleone     399

Zone 2 seat

  • Harvey Hutchinson     144
  • Chuck Copple     267
  • Jim Scott     317

Zone 3 seat

  • Phil Stinnett     509
  • Steve Urie     234

School Bond Issue ($25 million in construction)

  • YES     860
  • NO     187

LOMA LINDA

City Levy Renewal

  • YES     74
  • NO     72

NEOSHO

City Council (One seat)

  • Jon Stephens     578
  • Clyde Hopper     478
  • Tyler Dewitt     739

School Board (Three seats)

  • David Steele     1,901
  • Kim Wood     2,366
  • Melissa Wright     2,266
  • Kevin Butler     1,560

School District Proposal (39-cent levy increase)

  • YES     1,838
  • NO     1,749

City Public Safety Tax (Half-cent sales tax)  

  • YES     1,342
  • NO     626

County 911 Tax (Half-cent sales tax)

  • YES     4,501
  • NO     2,422

REDINGS MILL

Fire Protection District (Two director seats)

  • Bruce Anderson     445
  • Dennis Holdgrafer     269
  • Larry Johnson     410 

SENECA

City Water Park (Half-cent sales tax)

  • YES     271
  • NO     42

School Board  (Three seats)

  • Ron Wallace     536
  • Sonya Bruegel     507
  • Raleigh Ritter     384
  • Phillip Wilson     344

STELLA

City Council (Two seats)

  • Kelly Cox     23
  • Vickie Hays     9
  • Richard Eaggleston     26

Fire District Proposal (With 30-cent levy)

  • YES     143
  • NO     52

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election.

CLIFF VILLAGE: Board of Trustees — Biff Bell, James Stuart and Kim Bell.

DENNIS ACRES: Board of Trustees — Norma Jean Richardson, Ronald Born and Jimmie Parrill.

DIAMOND: City Council — West Ward, Bill Buening; East Ward, Michael Badley.

FAIRVIEW: City Council — South Ward, Raymond Stapleton; North Ward, Bill Canoy.

GRANBY: City Council — North Ward, Reggie Bard.

GRAND FALLS PLAZA: Board of trustees — Fred Pugh, Henry Lindley and Brenda Myers.

LOMA LINDA: Board of Trustees — Thomas Parr, Barbara Hutchison and Gene Delano.

SENECA: Mayor — Mark Bennett; City Council — Ward 1, Derinda Malone; Ward 2, write-in; Ward 3, Susan Bradshaw.

SHOAL CREEK VILLAGE: Board of Trustees — Brian Benford and Jason Cryer.

STELLA: Rural Protection District Board — John Branham, John Freese, Rick Geller, Roger Harvey and Dawna McFarland.

REDINGS MILL: Board of Trustees — Earl Ransom Junge and Arturo Escalante.

RITCHEY: Board of Trustees — Lewis Marion and Carolyn Marion.

WENTWORTH: Board of Tustees — Cynthia McDonald and Patti Ireland.

