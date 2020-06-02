JASPER COUNTY
With 47 of 47 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
AVILLA
Fire District & Levy
- YES 43
- NO 18
CARL JUNCTION
City Council: Ward 1 seat
- Gary Stubblefield 114
- Don Marshall 42
Ward 3 seat
- Cory Mounts 95
- Bob McAfee 175
City Use Tax
- YES 276
- NO 418
Fire District (25-cent levy hike)
- YES 472
- NO 421
CARTHAGE
City Council: Ward 3 seat
- Mary Schwab 95
- Mike Daugherty 98
- Dustin Edge 19
Ward 4 seat
- Craig Diggs 288
- Daniel Beck 246
Ward 5 seat
- Ron Bass 65
- Seth Thompson 181
School Board (Three seats)
- Jeff Jones 929
- Ed Streich 905
- Karen Wilkinson 988
- Nathan Scott 219
- Ryan Collier 707
- Robin Hicklin 458
- Patrick Scott 1,009
- E. Wayne Wilson 837
School Bond Issue: ($10 million in construction)
- YES 1,434
- NO 770
DUQUESNE
Eighth-of-a-cent sales tax
- YES 88
- NO 32
JASPER
City Council East Ward seat
- Frank Shumard 50
- Adam Hobson 42
School Board (Three seats)
- Danny Cawyer 166
- Andy Neher 175
- Jessica Case 157
- Bradley Moll 83
JOPLIN
City Council: Two general seats (four-year)
- Christina Williams 1,846
- Keenan Cortez 1,546
- Joshua Bard 1,176
- Shawna Ackerson 967
Two-year general seat
- Joshua Shackles 1,252
- Anthony Monteleone 1,804
Zone 2 seat
- Harvey Hutchinson 586
- Chuck Copple 1,342
- Jim Scott 1,204
Zone 3 seat
- Phil Stinnett 1,724
- Steve Urie 1,433
School Bond Issue ($25 million in construction)
- YES 2,826
- NO 790
SARCOXIE
City Council
- M. Ann Pennington 39
- Greg Seedorf 22
School Board (Three seats)
- Debra Royce 198
- Kaare Gjeruldsen 98
- Christina Huff 82
- Richard Salyer 60
- Trey Payne 107
- Larry Jackson 87
- Candi Bowman 111
WEBB CITY
City Council (Two-year term)
- Alisa Barroeta 36
- Sara Oliver 31
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election.
AIRPORT DRIVE — Board of Trustees: Jim Paul, Mark Rains, Reed Thompson and Jon Fisk.
ALBA — Mayor: — write-in; City Council: Nathaniel Artinger.
ASBURY — Mayor: Ben Brown; Collector: Ruth Wilson; City Council: Jim Farinacci and Rodney Brewer.
AVILLA — Fire District directors: Tim Gunter, Alan Martin, Mitch Boggs, Gerald Gunter and Laredo Boggs.
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Board of Trustees: Danny Rosenthal, Richard Rector, C. Grant Tryon.
CARL JUNCTION — City Council: Mike Burns, Roger Spencer; Fire District Board: Connor Cooper;
CARTERVILLE — City Council: Warren Myers, Jason Meyer, Preston Reynolds, Chris Henkle,
CARTHAGE — City Council: Juan Topete and Raymond West.
CAREYTOWN — Board of Trustees: Fred Fosdick, Patricia Boman and Ronald Moore
DUENWEG — Mayor: Russell Olds; City Council: Dellaca Reynolds.
DUQUESNE — City Council: Jane Baine and Rebecca White.
JASPER — School Board: Chris Lehman (2-year term); City Council: Russell Selvey.
JOPLIN — School Board: Brent Jordan, Derek Gander and Jeff Koch.
LA RUSSELL — Board of Trustees: Rodney Gunn, Rick Burton, John Carver.
NECK CITY — City Council: Carl Lewis and Gary Miller.
ORONOGO — Mayor: Ron J. Hall; City Council: Charles Wilkins, Jason Grossman and Kima Burnett.
PURCELL — Mayor: Jerry Welch; City Council: Kelsey Freelend.
REEDS — Board of Trustees: Betty Ellis and Ginger Barnard.
SARCOXIE — Mayor: Don Triplett; City Council: Sharon Black
WACO — Mayor: Dimita Doss: City Council: George Twigger and Anna Twigger.
WEBB CITY — City Council: Jerry Fisher, Jim Dawson and Ray Edwards.
NEWTON COUNTY
With 24 of 24 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial returns from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
DIAMOND
School Board (Three seats)
- Craig Daniel 153
- Hugh Housh 159
- Jennifer Howard 77
- Bill Buening 50
- James Lorenzen 118
- Monica Clement 118
- Preston Wright 157
FAIRVIEW
Mayor
- Sid Oliver 47
- Ashley Rodgers 73
GRANBY
City Council South Ward seat
- Ashley Edgemon 142
- Martin Lindstedt 35
East Newton School Board (Three seats)
- Matthew Friend 477
- Eric Allphin 396
- Tracy White 603
- Michael Anderson 432
- Roland Severs 114
- Julie McGill 434
- Martin Lindstedt 42
- Terry Clarkson 199
City Cemetery Levy
- YES 194
- NO 81
JOPLIN
City Council Two general seats
- Christina Williams 455
- Keenan Cortez 377
- Joshua Bard 273
- Shawna Ackerson 205
Two-year general seat
- Joshua Shackles 300
- Anthony Monteleone 399
Zone 2 seat
- Harvey Hutchinson 144
- Chuck Copple 267
- Jim Scott 317
Zone 3 seat
- Phil Stinnett 509
- Steve Urie 234
School Bond Issue ($25 million in construction)
- YES 860
- NO 187
LOMA LINDA
City Levy Renewal
- YES 74
- NO 72
NEOSHO
City Council (One seat)
- Jon Stephens 578
- Clyde Hopper 478
- Tyler Dewitt 739
School Board (Three seats)
- David Steele 1,901
- Kim Wood 2,366
- Melissa Wright 2,266
- Kevin Butler 1,560
School District Proposal (39-cent levy increase)
- YES 1,838
- NO 1,749
City Public Safety Tax (Half-cent sales tax)
- YES 1,342
- NO 626
County 911 Tax (Half-cent sales tax)
- YES 4,501
- NO 2,422
REDINGS MILL
Fire Protection District (Two director seats)
- Bruce Anderson 445
- Dennis Holdgrafer 269
- Larry Johnson 410
SENECA
City Water Park (Half-cent sales tax)
- YES 271
- NO 42
School Board (Three seats)
- Ron Wallace 536
- Sonya Bruegel 507
- Raleigh Ritter 384
- Phillip Wilson 344
STELLA
City Council (Two seats)
- Kelly Cox 23
- Vickie Hays 9
- Richard Eaggleston 26
Fire District Proposal (With 30-cent levy)
- YES 143
- NO 52
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election.
CLIFF VILLAGE: Board of Trustees — Biff Bell, James Stuart and Kim Bell.
DENNIS ACRES: Board of Trustees — Norma Jean Richardson, Ronald Born and Jimmie Parrill.
DIAMOND: City Council — West Ward, Bill Buening; East Ward, Michael Badley.
FAIRVIEW: City Council — South Ward, Raymond Stapleton; North Ward, Bill Canoy.
GRANBY: City Council — North Ward, Reggie Bard.
GRAND FALLS PLAZA: Board of trustees — Fred Pugh, Henry Lindley and Brenda Myers.
LOMA LINDA: Board of Trustees — Thomas Parr, Barbara Hutchison and Gene Delano.
SENECA: Mayor — Mark Bennett; City Council — Ward 1, Derinda Malone; Ward 2, write-in; Ward 3, Susan Bradshaw.
SHOAL CREEK VILLAGE: Board of Trustees — Brian Benford and Jason Cryer.
STELLA: Rural Protection District Board — John Branham, John Freese, Rick Geller, Roger Harvey and Dawna McFarland.
REDINGS MILL: Board of Trustees — Earl Ransom Junge and Arturo Escalante.
RITCHEY: Board of Trustees — Lewis Marion and Carolyn Marion.
WENTWORTH: Board of Tustees — Cynthia McDonald and Patti Ireland.
