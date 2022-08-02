Eric Schmitt, Missouri attorney general, was the projected winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, and Trudy Busch Valentine, a political newcomer from Clayton, was leading late Tuesday night in the primary for the Democratic nomination for U.S Senate.
They will face off in the November general election, as well face the Libertarian Party and Constitution Party candidates who will be on the ballot. There also could be an independent candidate, John Wood; he recently turned in 22,000 signatures on his petition to be on the November ballot. He needs 10,000 verified signatures.
A total of 32 candidates — 21 Republicans, 11 Democrats — vied in the primary to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican who has held the office since 2010.
With more than half of the state’s 3,592 precincts reporting, Schmitt had received 160,795 votes, with Vicki Hartzler coming in second with 89,763 votes and Eric Greitens polling third with 76,066 votes.
Billy Long, the former U.S. representative from the 7th District in Southwest Missouri who is from Springfield, received 19,117 votes.
On the Democratic side, Valentine’s only serious challenge came from Lucas Kunce. Valentine received 51,549 votes to Kunce’s 44,973 votes.
Schmitt, 47, of Kirkwood, has served as Missouri’s attorney general since 2019 and previously served as the state treasurer from 2017 to 2019. He graduated from Truman State University and attended law school at Saint Louis University.
Valentine, of Clayton, is a former nurse who serves on a nursing board and works with charitable organizations. She graduated from Saint Louis University with a nursing degree and earned a master of arts in pastoral studies from the Aquinas Institute of Theology. She is a fourth-generation Missourian and the daughter of Gertrude Buholzer Busch and August (Gussie) Anheuser Busch Jr., who grew the Anheuser-Busch companies into the largest brewery in the world, according to her campaign website. This is her first time running for political office.
The Libertarian candidate is Jonathan Dine, of Kansas City, and the Constitution Party candidate is Paul Venable, of Lincoln.
Wood, who was senior investigative counsel for the select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol before deciding to run for the Senate, is being backed by former Missouri U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, who has put up $5 million toward his campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.