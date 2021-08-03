The following results are from the Aug. 3 elections and include results from Jasper and Newton counties.
JASPER-NEWTON COUNTIES
Complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting in Jasper and Newton counties:
JOPLIN
Sales tax renewal
Jasper County portion
Yes 1,566
No 423
Newton County
Yes 382
No 80
JASPER COUNTY 9-1-1
Sales tax increase
Yes 2,221
No 1,110
CARTHAGE
Use tax proposal
Yes 271
No 265
PURCELL
Sale of water utility
Yes 59
No 4
ORONOGO
Fire district tax increase
Yes 123
No 66
LA RUSSELL
Posed adoption by Avilla Fire District
Yes 4
No 0
