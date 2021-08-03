The following results are from the Aug. 3 elections and include results from Jasper and Newton counties. 

JASPER-NEWTON COUNTIES

Complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting in Jasper and Newton counties: 

JOPLIN

Sales tax renewal

Jasper County portion

Yes         1,566

No          423

Newton County

Yes         382

No          80

JASPER COUNTY 9-1-1

Sales tax increase

Yes         2,221

No          1,110

CARTHAGE

Use tax proposal

Yes         271

No          265

PURCELL

Sale of water utility

Yes         59

No          4

ORONOGO

Fire district tax increase

Yes         123

No          66

LA RUSSELL

Posed adoption by Avilla Fire District

Yes         4  

No          0

