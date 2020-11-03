GOP DEM election illustration
The following results are from counties across the region. 

Jasper County

With 48 of 48 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial election results totaled up Tuesday night are as follows: 

PRESIDENT-VICE PRESIDENT

  • Trump-Pence (R)     37,714
  • Biden-Harris (D)     13,539
  • Jorgensen-Cohen (L)     862
  • Hawkins-Walker (G)     155
  • Blankenship-Mohr (C)     52

GOVERNOR

  • Mike Parson (R)     37,699
  • Nicole Galloway (D)     13,196
  • Rik Combs (L)     956
  • Jerome Bauer (G)     286

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

  • Mike Kehoe (R)     37,847
  • Alissa Canady (D)     12,371
  • Bill Slantz (L)     979
  • Kelley Dragoo (G)     438

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Jay Ashcroft (R)     39,179
  • Yinka Faleti (D)     10,890
  • Carl Freese (L)     1,061
  • Paul Lehmann (G)    434
  • Paul Venable (C)     136

STATE TREASURER

  • Scott Fitzpatrick (R)     37,930
  • Vicki Englund (D)     11,858
  • Nicholas Kasoff (L)     1,158
  • Joseph Civettini (G)     331

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Eric Schmidt (R)     38,211
  • Rich Finneran (D)     11,811
  • Kevin Babcock (L)     1,471

U.S. HOUSE, 7th District

  • Billy Long (R)     36,883
  • Teresa Montseny (D)     12,416
  • Kevin Craig (L)     1,988

STATE HOUSE

161st District

  • Lane Roberts (R)     7,517
  • Joshua Shackles (D)     3,694

163rd District

  • Cody Smith (R)     12,688
  • Aaron Halley (D)     3,218

CARL JUNCTION, Half-cent public safety sales tax 

  • Yes     2,265
  • No     1,569

STATE ISSUES

Amendment No. 1, Term Limits 

  • Yes     25,137
  • No     25,348

Amendment No. 3, Redistricting

  • Yes     31,445
  • No     19,349

JUDICIAL RETENTION

State Supreme Court

Patricia Breckenridge

  • Yes     37,632
  • No     10,016

State Court of Appeals

Gary Lynch

  • Yes     37,210
  • No     10.331

 UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates were opposed and virtually assured of election.

REPUBLICANS

  • STATE HOUSE: 127th District, Ann Kelley; 162nd District, Bob Bromley.
  • COUNTY COMMISSION: Eastern District, Tom Flanigan; Western District, Darieus Adams.
  • SHERIFF: Randee Kaiser.
  • ASSESSOR: Lisa Perry.
  • TREASURER: Denise Rohr.
  • PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR: Angie Casavecchia.
  • CORONER: Rob Chappel.

Newton County

Unofficial election results totaled up Tuesday night are as follows. The results do not include certified write-ins or military ballots:

PRESIDENT-VICE PRESIDENT

  • Trump-Pence (R) 22,090
  • Biden-Harris (D) 5,793
  • Jorgensen-Cohen (L) 383
  • Hawkins-Walker (G) 51
  • Blankenship-Mohr (C) 64

GOVERNOR

  • Mike Parson (R) 22,003
  • Nocole Galloway (D) 5,667
  • Rik Combs (L) 457
  • Jerome Bauer (G) 101

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

  • Mike Kehoe (R) 22,065
  • Alissa Canady (D) 5,258
  • Bill Slantz (L) 486
  • Kelley Dragoo (G) 186

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Jay Ashcroft (R) 22,674
  • Yinka Faleti (D) 4,592
  • Carl Freese (L) 500
  • Paul Lehmann (G) 186
  • Paul Venable (C) 62

STATE TREASURER

  • Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 22,092
  • Vicki Englund (D) 5,100
  • Nicholas Kasoff (L) 512
  • Joseph Civettini (G) 125

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Eric Schmidt (R) 22,242
  • Rich Finneran (D) 5,062
  • Kevin Babcock (L) 661

U.S. HOUSE, 7th District

  • Billy Long (R) 21,598
  • Teresa Montseny (D) 5,383
  • Kevin Craig (L) 889

STATE HOUSE

160th District

  • Ben Baker (R)     14,004
  • Angela Thomas (D)     3,715

161st District

  • Lane Roberts (R)     2,868
  • Joshua Shackles (D)     1,173

LOCAL ISSUES

Newton County Ambulance District Levy Increase

  • Yes     11,454
  • No     13,066

Neosho City Council, expansion to 7 members

  • Yes     2,936
  • No     1,654

Seneca School District, $5.5 million bond issue

  • Yes     3,087
  • No     1056

STATE ISSUES

Amendment No. 1 (Term Limits)

  • Yes 13,255
  • No 13,865

Amendment No. 3 (Redistricting)

  • Yes 17,411
  • No 9,992

JUDICIAL RETENTION

State Supreme Court Patricia Breckenridge

  • Yes 19,557
  • No 5,873

State Court of Appeals, Gary Lynch

  • Yes 19,657
  • No 5,704

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates were opposed and virtually assured of election.

REPUBLICANS

  • STATE HOUSE: 159th District, Dirk Deaton.
  • COUNTY COMMISSION: District 1,  Alan Cook; District 2, David Osborn.
  • SHERIFF: Chris Jennings.
  • ASSESSOR: Cheryle Perkins.
  • TREASURER: Gina Rodriguez.
  • PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR: Joy Williams.
  • CORONER: Dale Owens. 
  • SURVEYOR:  Jerry Wood. 

Cherokee County

With 36 of 36 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial election results totaled up Tuesday night are as follows: 

PRESIDENT-VICE PRESIDENT

  • Biden-Harris (D)     2,154
  • Trump-Pence (R)     6,612
  • Jorgensen-Cohen (L)     159

U.S. SENATE

  • Barbara Bollier (D)     2,320
  • Roger Marshall (R)     6,076
  • Jason Buckley (L)     459

U.S. HOUSE, 2nd District

  • Michelle De La Isla (D)     1,996
  • Jake LaTurner (R)     6,484
  • Robert Garrard (L)     399

STATE SENATE, 13th District

  • Nancy Ingle (D)     1,977
  • Richard Hilderbrand (R)    6,864

COUNTY COMMISSION, District 2

  • Owen Pryor (D)     912
  • Lorie Johnson (R)     2,281

COUNTY CLERK

  • Carol Rae Marcan-Venson (D)     2,313
  • Kyle Rennie (R)     6,437

LOCAL TAX QUESTION: Half-cent county sales tax renewal

  • Yes     6,379
  • No     2,250

JUDICIAL RETENTION

State Supreme Court, Eric S. Rosen

  • Yes     4,895
  • No     3,110

Court of Appeals, Sarah E. Warner

  • Yes     5,232
  • No     2,757

David E. Bruns

  • Yes     5,178
  • No     2,732

G. Gordon Atcheson

  • Yes     4,702
  • No     3,197

Karen Arnold-Burger

  • Yes     4,717
  • No     3,184

Kathryn Gardner

  • Yes     5,207
  • No     2,723

District Court, 11th District

Jennifer Brunetti

  • Yes     5,524
  •  No     2,453

District Magistrate, 11th District

Samuel J. Marsh

  • Yes     5,839
  • No     2,360

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

These candidates ran unopposed and are virtually assured of nomination:

Democrats

  • County Sheriff: David Groves.

Republicans

  • State House: 1st District, Michael Houser.
  • County treasurer: Raven Elmore.
  • County commissioner: District 3, Cory Moates.
  • Register of deeds:  Barbara Bilke.
  • County attorney: Jake Conard.

NONPARTISON MUNICIPAL: Baxter Springs

  • City Council: Ward 1, Kelly Abbott;  Ward 2, Steve Dardenne; Ward 3,  Gary Sisco; and Ward 4, William Nott.

Ottawa County

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial election results totaled up Tuesday night are as follows:

PRESIDENT-VICE PRESIDENT

  • Biden-Harris (D)     2,684
  • Trump-Pence (R)     8,545
  • Jorgensen-Cohen (L)    134
  • Simmons-Roze (I)     24
  • West-Tidball (I)     26
  • Pierce-Ballard (I)     23

U.S. SENATE

  • Abby Broyles (D)     3,282
  • Jim Inhofe, (R)    7,282
  • Robert Murphy (L)     331
  • Joan Farr (I)     267
  • A.D. Nesbit (I)     168

U.S. HOUSE, 2nd District 

  • Danyell Lanier (D)     2,745
  • Markwayne Mullin (R)     8,134
  • Richie Castaldo (L)     431

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER

  • Todd Hiett (R)     8,540
  • Todd Hagopian (L)     2,065                     

COUNTY SHERIFF

  • David Dean (D)     6,722
  • Jeremy Floyd (R)     4,632

COUNTY COMMISSION, 2nd District 

  • Chad Masterson (D)     1,547
  • Steven Chasteen (R)     2,423

NONPARTISON MUNICIPAL

Commerce Mayor (Unexpired term)

  • Danny Crafton Jr.     34
  • Kenneth Leggett Jr.     171
  • Elijah Redden     223
  • Jackie Smith     214

STATE QUESTIONS

No. 805 : Felony convictions

  • Yes     3,120
  • No     7,988

No. 814 : Funding switch

  • Yes     4,056
  • No     6,889

JUDICIAL RETENTION

Oklahoma Supreme Court

Matthew John Kane

  • Yes     7,125
  • No     3,041

Tom Colbert

  • Yes     6,960
  • No     3,226

Richard B. Darby

  • Yes     6,991
  • No     3,116

Court of Criminal Appeals

Robert L. Hudson

  • Yes     6,980
  • No     3,123

Gary L. Lumpkin

  • Yes     6,822
  • No     3,249

Court of Civil Appeals

Jane P. Wiseman

  • Yes     6,773
  • No     3,298

Debroah B. Barnes

  • Yes     6,841
  • No     3,226

Keith Rapp

  • Yes     6,680
  • No     3,402  

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidate was unopposed and virtually assured of election:

County Clerk: Robyn Mitchell (D). 

