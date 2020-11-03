The following results are from counties across the region.
Jasper County
With 48 of 48 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial election results totaled up Tuesday night are as follows:
PRESIDENT-VICE PRESIDENT
- Trump-Pence (R) 37,714
- Biden-Harris (D) 13,539
- Jorgensen-Cohen (L) 862
- Hawkins-Walker (G) 155
- Blankenship-Mohr (C) 52
GOVERNOR
- Mike Parson (R) 37,699
- Nicole Galloway (D) 13,196
- Rik Combs (L) 956
- Jerome Bauer (G) 286
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
- Mike Kehoe (R) 37,847
- Alissa Canady (D) 12,371
- Bill Slantz (L) 979
- Kelley Dragoo (G) 438
SECRETARY OF STATE
- Jay Ashcroft (R) 39,179
- Yinka Faleti (D) 10,890
- Carl Freese (L) 1,061
- Paul Lehmann (G) 434
- Paul Venable (C) 136
STATE TREASURER
- Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 37,930
- Vicki Englund (D) 11,858
- Nicholas Kasoff (L) 1,158
- Joseph Civettini (G) 331
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Eric Schmidt (R) 38,211
- Rich Finneran (D) 11,811
- Kevin Babcock (L) 1,471
U.S. HOUSE, 7th District
- Billy Long (R) 36,883
- Teresa Montseny (D) 12,416
- Kevin Craig (L) 1,988
STATE HOUSE
161st District
- Lane Roberts (R) 7,517
- Joshua Shackles (D) 3,694
163rd District
- Cody Smith (R) 12,688
- Aaron Halley (D) 3,218
CARL JUNCTION, Half-cent public safety sales tax
- Yes 2,265
- No 1,569
STATE ISSUES
Amendment No. 1, Term Limits
- Yes 25,137
- No 25,348
Amendment No. 3, Redistricting
- Yes 31,445
- No 19,349
JUDICIAL RETENTION
State Supreme Court
Patricia Breckenridge
- Yes 37,632
- No 10,016
State Court of Appeals
Gary Lynch
- Yes 37,210
- No 10.331
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were opposed and virtually assured of election.
REPUBLICANS
- STATE HOUSE: 127th District, Ann Kelley; 162nd District, Bob Bromley.
- COUNTY COMMISSION: Eastern District, Tom Flanigan; Western District, Darieus Adams.
- SHERIFF: Randee Kaiser.
- ASSESSOR: Lisa Perry.
- TREASURER: Denise Rohr.
- PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR: Angie Casavecchia.
- CORONER: Rob Chappel.
Newton County
Unofficial election results totaled up Tuesday night are as follows. The results do not include certified write-ins or military ballots:
PRESIDENT-VICE PRESIDENT
- Trump-Pence (R) 22,090
- Biden-Harris (D) 5,793
- Jorgensen-Cohen (L) 383
- Hawkins-Walker (G) 51
- Blankenship-Mohr (C) 64
GOVERNOR
- Mike Parson (R) 22,003
- Nocole Galloway (D) 5,667
- Rik Combs (L) 457
- Jerome Bauer (G) 101
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
- Mike Kehoe (R) 22,065
- Alissa Canady (D) 5,258
- Bill Slantz (L) 486
- Kelley Dragoo (G) 186
SECRETARY OF STATE
- Jay Ashcroft (R) 22,674
- Yinka Faleti (D) 4,592
- Carl Freese (L) 500
- Paul Lehmann (G) 186
- Paul Venable (C) 62
STATE TREASURER
- Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 22,092
- Vicki Englund (D) 5,100
- Nicholas Kasoff (L) 512
- Joseph Civettini (G) 125
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Eric Schmidt (R) 22,242
- Rich Finneran (D) 5,062
- Kevin Babcock (L) 661
U.S. HOUSE, 7th District
- Billy Long (R) 21,598
- Teresa Montseny (D) 5,383
- Kevin Craig (L) 889
STATE HOUSE
160th District
- Ben Baker (R) 14,004
- Angela Thomas (D) 3,715
161st District
- Lane Roberts (R) 2,868
- Joshua Shackles (D) 1,173
LOCAL ISSUES
Newton County Ambulance District Levy Increase
- Yes 11,454
- No 13,066
Neosho City Council, expansion to 7 members
- Yes 2,936
- No 1,654
Seneca School District, $5.5 million bond issue
- Yes 3,087
- No 1056
STATE ISSUES
Amendment No. 1 (Term Limits)
- Yes 13,255
- No 13,865
Amendment No. 3 (Redistricting)
- Yes 17,411
- No 9,992
JUDICIAL RETENTION
State Supreme Court Patricia Breckenridge
- Yes 19,557
- No 5,873
State Court of Appeals, Gary Lynch
- Yes 19,657
- No 5,704
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were opposed and virtually assured of election.
REPUBLICANS
- STATE HOUSE: 159th District, Dirk Deaton.
- COUNTY COMMISSION: District 1, Alan Cook; District 2, David Osborn.
- SHERIFF: Chris Jennings.
- ASSESSOR: Cheryle Perkins.
- TREASURER: Gina Rodriguez.
- PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR: Joy Williams.
- CORONER: Dale Owens.
- SURVEYOR: Jerry Wood.
Cherokee County
With 36 of 36 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial election results totaled up Tuesday night are as follows:
PRESIDENT-VICE PRESIDENT
- Biden-Harris (D) 2,154
- Trump-Pence (R) 6,612
- Jorgensen-Cohen (L) 159
U.S. SENATE
- Barbara Bollier (D) 2,320
- Roger Marshall (R) 6,076
- Jason Buckley (L) 459
U.S. HOUSE, 2nd District
- Michelle De La Isla (D) 1,996
- Jake LaTurner (R) 6,484
- Robert Garrard (L) 399
STATE SENATE, 13th District
- Nancy Ingle (D) 1,977
- Richard Hilderbrand (R) 6,864
COUNTY COMMISSION, District 2
- Owen Pryor (D) 912
- Lorie Johnson (R) 2,281
COUNTY CLERK
- Carol Rae Marcan-Venson (D) 2,313
- Kyle Rennie (R) 6,437
LOCAL TAX QUESTION: Half-cent county sales tax renewal
- Yes 6,379
- No 2,250
JUDICIAL RETENTION
State Supreme Court, Eric S. Rosen
- Yes 4,895
- No 3,110
Court of Appeals, Sarah E. Warner
- Yes 5,232
- No 2,757
David E. Bruns
- Yes 5,178
- No 2,732
G. Gordon Atcheson
- Yes 4,702
- No 3,197
Karen Arnold-Burger
- Yes 4,717
- No 3,184
Kathryn Gardner
- Yes 5,207
- No 2,723
District Court, 11th District
Jennifer Brunetti
- Yes 5,524
- No 2,453
District Magistrate, 11th District
Samuel J. Marsh
- Yes 5,839
- No 2,360
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
These candidates ran unopposed and are virtually assured of nomination:
Democrats
- County Sheriff: David Groves.
Republicans
- State House: 1st District, Michael Houser.
- County treasurer: Raven Elmore.
- County commissioner: District 3, Cory Moates.
- Register of deeds: Barbara Bilke.
- County attorney: Jake Conard.
NONPARTISON MUNICIPAL: Baxter Springs
- City Council: Ward 1, Kelly Abbott; Ward 2, Steve Dardenne; Ward 3, Gary Sisco; and Ward 4, William Nott.
Ottawa County
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial election results totaled up Tuesday night are as follows:
PRESIDENT-VICE PRESIDENT
- Biden-Harris (D) 2,684
- Trump-Pence (R) 8,545
- Jorgensen-Cohen (L) 134
- Simmons-Roze (I) 24
- West-Tidball (I) 26
- Pierce-Ballard (I) 23
U.S. SENATE
- Abby Broyles (D) 3,282
- Jim Inhofe, (R) 7,282
- Robert Murphy (L) 331
- Joan Farr (I) 267
- A.D. Nesbit (I) 168
U.S. HOUSE, 2nd District
- Danyell Lanier (D) 2,745
- Markwayne Mullin (R) 8,134
- Richie Castaldo (L) 431
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER
- Todd Hiett (R) 8,540
- Todd Hagopian (L) 2,065
COUNTY SHERIFF
- David Dean (D) 6,722
- Jeremy Floyd (R) 4,632
COUNTY COMMISSION, 2nd District
- Chad Masterson (D) 1,547
- Steven Chasteen (R) 2,423
NONPARTISON MUNICIPAL
Commerce Mayor (Unexpired term)
- Danny Crafton Jr. 34
- Kenneth Leggett Jr. 171
- Elijah Redden 223
- Jackie Smith 214
STATE QUESTIONS
No. 805 : Felony convictions
- Yes 3,120
- No 7,988
No. 814 : Funding switch
- Yes 4,056
- No 6,889
JUDICIAL RETENTION
Oklahoma Supreme Court
Matthew John Kane
- Yes 7,125
- No 3,041
Tom Colbert
- Yes 6,960
- No 3,226
Richard B. Darby
- Yes 6,991
- No 3,116
Court of Criminal Appeals
Robert L. Hudson
- Yes 6,980
- No 3,123
Gary L. Lumpkin
- Yes 6,822
- No 3,249
Court of Civil Appeals
Jane P. Wiseman
- Yes 6,773
- No 3,298
Debroah B. Barnes
- Yes 6,841
- No 3,226
Keith Rapp
- Yes 6,680
- No 3,402
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidate was unopposed and virtually assured of election:
County Clerk: Robyn Mitchell (D).
