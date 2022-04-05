Election

The following list includes election results by county. 

Jasper County

With 47 of 47 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial returns from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

AIRPORT DRIVE

Board of Trustees (Three seats)

  • Mark Rains 24
  • Reed Thompson 33
  • Kara Charbonneau 27
  • Jim Paul 22

CARL JUNCTION

City Council (Ward 2 seat)

  • Mike Burns 30
  • Walter Hayes IV 22

School Board (Two seats)

  • Larry Cowger 419
  • Roger Hays 383
  • Jason Mickey 344

Fire Protection District, Board membership boost to 5.

  • Yes 414
  • No 67

CARTERVILLE

City Council (Ward 1 seat)

  • Warren Myers 40
  • Darlene Taylor 46 

City Council (Ward 3 seat)

  • Laura Evans 1
  • Bryan Crane 22
  • Justin Lawson 21

City Council (Ward 4 seat)

  • Cris Henkle 40
  • Alison Pendergrass 39

CARTHAGE

Mayor

  • Dan Rife 503
  • Bren Flanigan 488

City Council (Ward 1 seat)

  • Brandi Ensor 54
  • Maria Marroquin 40

City Council (Ward 3 seat)

  • Robin Blair 128
  • Mike Daugherty 46

City Council (Ward 4 seat)

  • Ed Hardesty 266
  • Craig Diggs 92
  • Aaron McDonald 46

City Council (Ward 5 seat)

  • Mark Elliff 144
  • Shawn McGrew 91

School Board (Two 3-year seats)

  • Ryan Collier 1,011
  • Garrell Dry 291
  • Niki Cloud 971

DIAMOND

School Board (Two seats)

  • William Transeau 2
  • Gwendolyn Culbertson 3
  • Travis Ingle 6
  • Jenifer Jane Buening Howard 2

JASPER

Proposal for use tax

  • Yes 53
  • No 41

School Board (Two seats)

  • Chris Lehman 175
  • Matthew Dumm 146
  • Jamie Kaderly 145

Fire Protection District, Posed 30-cent levy boost

  • Yes 87
  • No 108

JOPLIN

$30M Memorial Hall bond issue

  • Yes 1,751
  • No 2,023

City Council (Three general seats)

  • Doug Lawson 2,086
  • Josh DeTar 1,842
  • Kate Spencer 2,258
  • Brian Evans 1,830
  • Jon T. Buck 1,122

City Council (Zone 4 seat)

  • Diane Adams 1,605
  • Mark Farnham 1,837

School Board (Two seats)

  • Sally Chesser 1,046
  • Donnie Greenlee 1,635
  • David Weaver 2,345
  • Matthew Robertson 1,477

NECK CITY

Option to forgo elections

  • Yes 11
  • No 4

Tri-Cities Fire District of Alba, Purcell, Neck City

Posed 30-cent levy boost

  • Yes 158
  • No 66

SARCOXIE

Proposal for use tax

  • Yes 48
  • No 60

School Board (Two seats)

  • Josh Dodson 138
  • James Roberson 88
  • James Ogle 102

WEBB CITY

Mayor

  • Lynn Ragsdale 559
  • Jonathan Shull 132

School District Proposed $11M bond issue   

  • Yes 1,116
  • No 352

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election:

• ALBA — Mayor: Tiffany Artinger; City Council: Nathaniel Artinger and Vicki Hendry.

• ASBURY — Mayor: Ben R. Brown; tax collector: Ruth Wilson; City Council: Jim Farinacci and Rodney Brewer.

• AVILLA — City Council: Jake Kleindl, Jess Madsen and Leeah Walker.

• BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Board of Trustees: Richard Rector, C. Grant Tyron and Danny Rosenthal. 

• CARL JUNCTION — City Council: Gary Stubblefield, Bob McAfee and Roger Spencer; Fire District: Dustin Lunow.  

• CARTHAGE — School Board: Two-year seat, Nathan Terry; City Council: Ward 2, Trudy Blankenship.

• CARTERVILLE  — City Council: Ward 2, Jason Meyer.

• CARYTOWN — Board of Trustees: Fred Fosdick, Patricia Boman and Ronald Moore.

• DUENWEG — Mayor: Russell Olds; City Council, Ward 1, Karen Edge; Ward 2, Dellaca Reynolds.

• DUQUESNE — City Council: Ward 1, Rebecca White; Ward 2, Jane Baine.

• FIDELITY — Board of Trustees: Danny Muench; and four three-year terms for which no one filed.

• JASPER — City Council: West Ward, Russell Selvey; East Ward, Frank Shumard; and Jasper Fire Protection District Board: Clay Runnels.

• JOPLIN — City Council: Ward 1, Gary Shaw.

• LA RUSSELL — Board of Trustees: Rodney Guinn, Rick Burton and John Carver.

• NECK CITY — City Council: William “Paul” Lewis, and no one filed for the other post on the ballot.

• ORONOGO — Mayor: Charles Wilkins; City Council: Ward 1, Mark Lloyd; Ward 2, no one filed; Ward 3, Kima Burnett-Francis.

• PURCELL — Mayor: No one filed; City Council: at large seat (one-year-term), Jeff Glines; two at large two-year terms: no one filed.

• REEDS — Board of Trustees: Ginger Barnard and Betty Ellis.

• SARCOXIE — Mayor: Don Triplett; City Council: Ward 1, Mary Ann Pennington; and Ward 2, Sharon Black.

• WACO — Mayor: Dimita Dodson; City Council: George Twigger and Anna Twigger.

• WEBB CITY — City Council: Ray Edwards, Alisa Barroeta, Jerry Fisher and Jim Dawson; School Board: Dan McGrew and Stephen Crane.

NEWTON COUNTY

With all precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

CARL JUNCTION, School Board (Two seats)

  • Larry Cowger 15
  • Robert Hays 21
  • Jason Mickey 15

DIAMOND

City Council (West Ward seat)

  • Dale Alford 11
  • Brandon Poindexter 22
  • Jennifer Howard 3

School Board (Two seats)

  • Gwendolyn Kay Culbertson 113
  • William Eric Transeau 78
  • Travis Ingle 124
  • Jennifer Howard 37

FAIRVIEW

Proposal for use tax

  • Yes 43
  • No 20

City Council (South Ward seat)

  • Barbara Stapleton 19
  • Moriah Robbins 17

Special Road District (Commissioner seat)

  • Clayton Bunch 38
  • Brandon Tichenor 23

GRANBY

Proposal for use tax

  • Yes 51
  • No 101

City Council (South Ward seat)

  • Pat Kelly 51
  • Doreen Clouse 68

JOPLIN

$30M Memorial Hall bond issue

  • Yes 373
  • No 563

City Council (Three general seats)

  • Doug Lawson 521
  • Josh DeTar 497
  • Kate Spencer 554
  • Brian Evans 496
  • Jon T. Buck 246

City Council (Zone 4 seat)

  • Diane Reid Adams 390
  • Mark Farnham 470

School Board (Two seats)

  • Sally Chesser 278
  • Donnie Greenlee 459
  • David Weaver 698
  • Matthew Robertson 391

NEOSHO

Proposal for use tax

  • Yes 375
  • No 421

Proposed charter change

  • Yes 564
  • No 223

City Council (General seat)

  • Angela Thomas 386
  • Aaron Lewis 380

City Council (Ward 4 seat)

  • Carl Cobb 186
  • Eric Venter 130

SARCOXIE

School Board (Two seats)

  • Josh Dodson 8
  • James Roberson 8
  • James Ogle 8

SENECA

Special Road District (Commissioner seat)

  • Robert Murray 71
  • Bo Johnson 39

STELLA

Rural Fire District (Commissioner seat)

  • Rick Geller 35
  • Stacey Harriman 9
  • Terry Stracener 6

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election:

CLIFF VILLAGE — Board of Trustees: Write-in candidates.

DIAMOND — City Council: East Ward, Michael Badley.

FAIRVIEW — Mayor: Mickey Schouten (Dustin Wheeler had to withdraw from the ballot in early March); City Council: North Ward, Trish Christensen.

GRANBY — City Council: North Ward, Jamie Arnall; South Ward, Gabe Carrell.

LOMA LINDA — Board of Trustees: Gene Delano and Thomas Parr.

RITCHEY — Board of Trustees: Lewis Marion and Carolyn Marion.

SENECA — Mayor: Mark Bennett; City Council: Ward 1, Derinda Malone; Ward 2, write-in candidate; and Ward 3, Susan Bradshaw.

SHOAL CREEK ESTATES — Board of Trustees: Eric Schroeder and Jason Cryer.

STELLA — Board of Trustees: Richard Eaggleston and Rachael Jones.

OTTAWA COUNTY

With 2 of 2 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

QUAPAW

School District: Proposed $3.5M bond issue

  • Yes 117
  • No 76

COMMERCE 

Town Question: Posed Commerce sales tax boost

  • Yes 59
  • No 57

 

