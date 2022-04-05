The following list includes election results by county.
Jasper County
With 47 of 47 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial returns from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
AIRPORT DRIVE
Board of Trustees (Three seats)
- Mark Rains 24
- Reed Thompson 33
- Kara Charbonneau 27
- Jim Paul 22
CARL JUNCTION
City Council (Ward 2 seat)
- Mike Burns 30
- Walter Hayes IV 22
School Board (Two seats)
- Larry Cowger 419
- Roger Hays 383
- Jason Mickey 344
Fire Protection District, Board membership boost to 5.
- Yes 414
- No 67
CARTERVILLE
City Council (Ward 1 seat)
- Warren Myers 40
- Darlene Taylor 46
City Council (Ward 3 seat)
- Laura Evans 1
- Bryan Crane 22
- Justin Lawson 21
City Council (Ward 4 seat)
- Cris Henkle 40
- Alison Pendergrass 39
CARTHAGE
Mayor
- Dan Rife 503
- Bren Flanigan 488
City Council (Ward 1 seat)
- Brandi Ensor 54
- Maria Marroquin 40
City Council (Ward 3 seat)
- Robin Blair 128
- Mike Daugherty 46
City Council (Ward 4 seat)
- Ed Hardesty 266
- Craig Diggs 92
- Aaron McDonald 46
City Council (Ward 5 seat)
- Mark Elliff 144
- Shawn McGrew 91
School Board (Two 3-year seats)
- Ryan Collier 1,011
- Garrell Dry 291
- Niki Cloud 971
DIAMOND
School Board (Two seats)
- William Transeau 2
- Gwendolyn Culbertson 3
- Travis Ingle 6
- Jenifer Jane Buening Howard 2
JASPER
Proposal for use tax
- Yes 53
- No 41
School Board (Two seats)
- Chris Lehman 175
- Matthew Dumm 146
- Jamie Kaderly 145
Fire Protection District, Posed 30-cent levy boost
- Yes 87
- No 108
JOPLIN
$30M Memorial Hall bond issue
- Yes 1,751
- No 2,023
City Council (Three general seats)
- Doug Lawson 2,086
- Josh DeTar 1,842
- Kate Spencer 2,258
- Brian Evans 1,830
- Jon T. Buck 1,122
City Council (Zone 4 seat)
- Diane Adams 1,605
- Mark Farnham 1,837
School Board (Two seats)
- Sally Chesser 1,046
- Donnie Greenlee 1,635
- David Weaver 2,345
- Matthew Robertson 1,477
NECK CITY
Option to forgo elections
- Yes 11
- No 4
Tri-Cities Fire District of Alba, Purcell, Neck City
Posed 30-cent levy boost
- Yes 158
- No 66
SARCOXIE
Proposal for use tax
- Yes 48
- No 60
School Board (Two seats)
- Josh Dodson 138
- James Roberson 88
- James Ogle 102
WEBB CITY
Mayor
- Lynn Ragsdale 559
- Jonathan Shull 132
School District Proposed $11M bond issue
- Yes 1,116
- No 352
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election:
• ALBA — Mayor: Tiffany Artinger; City Council: Nathaniel Artinger and Vicki Hendry.
• ASBURY — Mayor: Ben R. Brown; tax collector: Ruth Wilson; City Council: Jim Farinacci and Rodney Brewer.
• AVILLA — City Council: Jake Kleindl, Jess Madsen and Leeah Walker.
• BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Board of Trustees: Richard Rector, C. Grant Tyron and Danny Rosenthal.
• CARL JUNCTION — City Council: Gary Stubblefield, Bob McAfee and Roger Spencer; Fire District: Dustin Lunow.
• CARTHAGE — School Board: Two-year seat, Nathan Terry; City Council: Ward 2, Trudy Blankenship.
• CARTERVILLE — City Council: Ward 2, Jason Meyer.
• CARYTOWN — Board of Trustees: Fred Fosdick, Patricia Boman and Ronald Moore.
• DUENWEG — Mayor: Russell Olds; City Council, Ward 1, Karen Edge; Ward 2, Dellaca Reynolds.
• DUQUESNE — City Council: Ward 1, Rebecca White; Ward 2, Jane Baine.
• FIDELITY — Board of Trustees: Danny Muench; and four three-year terms for which no one filed.
• JASPER — City Council: West Ward, Russell Selvey; East Ward, Frank Shumard; and Jasper Fire Protection District Board: Clay Runnels.
• JOPLIN — City Council: Ward 1, Gary Shaw.
• LA RUSSELL — Board of Trustees: Rodney Guinn, Rick Burton and John Carver.
• NECK CITY — City Council: William “Paul” Lewis, and no one filed for the other post on the ballot.
• ORONOGO — Mayor: Charles Wilkins; City Council: Ward 1, Mark Lloyd; Ward 2, no one filed; Ward 3, Kima Burnett-Francis.
• PURCELL — Mayor: No one filed; City Council: at large seat (one-year-term), Jeff Glines; two at large two-year terms: no one filed.
• REEDS — Board of Trustees: Ginger Barnard and Betty Ellis.
• SARCOXIE — Mayor: Don Triplett; City Council: Ward 1, Mary Ann Pennington; and Ward 2, Sharon Black.
• WACO — Mayor: Dimita Dodson; City Council: George Twigger and Anna Twigger.
• WEBB CITY — City Council: Ray Edwards, Alisa Barroeta, Jerry Fisher and Jim Dawson; School Board: Dan McGrew and Stephen Crane.
NEWTON COUNTY
With all precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
CARL JUNCTION, School Board (Two seats)
- Larry Cowger 15
- Robert Hays 21
- Jason Mickey 15
DIAMOND
City Council (West Ward seat)
- Dale Alford 11
- Brandon Poindexter 22
- Jennifer Howard 3
School Board (Two seats)
- Gwendolyn Kay Culbertson 113
- William Eric Transeau 78
- Travis Ingle 124
- Jennifer Howard 37
FAIRVIEW
Proposal for use tax
- Yes 43
- No 20
City Council (South Ward seat)
- Barbara Stapleton 19
- Moriah Robbins 17
Special Road District (Commissioner seat)
- Clayton Bunch 38
- Brandon Tichenor 23
GRANBY
Proposal for use tax
- Yes 51
- No 101
City Council (South Ward seat)
- Pat Kelly 51
- Doreen Clouse 68
JOPLIN
$30M Memorial Hall bond issue
- Yes 373
- No 563
City Council (Three general seats)
- Doug Lawson 521
- Josh DeTar 497
- Kate Spencer 554
- Brian Evans 496
- Jon T. Buck 246
City Council (Zone 4 seat)
- Diane Reid Adams 390
- Mark Farnham 470
School Board (Two seats)
- Sally Chesser 278
- Donnie Greenlee 459
- David Weaver 698
- Matthew Robertson 391
NEOSHO
Proposal for use tax
- Yes 375
- No 421
Proposed charter change
- Yes 564
- No 223
City Council (General seat)
- Angela Thomas 386
- Aaron Lewis 380
City Council (Ward 4 seat)
- Carl Cobb 186
- Eric Venter 130
SARCOXIE
School Board (Two seats)
- Josh Dodson 8
- James Roberson 8
- James Ogle 8
SENECA
Special Road District (Commissioner seat)
- Robert Murray 71
- Bo Johnson 39
STELLA
Rural Fire District (Commissioner seat)
- Rick Geller 35
- Stacey Harriman 9
- Terry Stracener 6
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election:
CLIFF VILLAGE — Board of Trustees: Write-in candidates.
DIAMOND — City Council: East Ward, Michael Badley.
FAIRVIEW — Mayor: Mickey Schouten (Dustin Wheeler had to withdraw from the ballot in early March); City Council: North Ward, Trish Christensen.
GRANBY — City Council: North Ward, Jamie Arnall; South Ward, Gabe Carrell.
LOMA LINDA — Board of Trustees: Gene Delano and Thomas Parr.
RITCHEY — Board of Trustees: Lewis Marion and Carolyn Marion.
SENECA — Mayor: Mark Bennett; City Council: Ward 1, Derinda Malone; Ward 2, write-in candidate; and Ward 3, Susan Bradshaw.
SHOAL CREEK ESTATES — Board of Trustees: Eric Schroeder and Jason Cryer.
STELLA — Board of Trustees: Richard Eaggleston and Rachael Jones.
OTTAWA COUNTY
With 2 of 2 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
QUAPAW
School District: Proposed $3.5M bond issue
- Yes 117
- No 76
COMMERCE
Town Question: Posed Commerce sales tax boost
- Yes 59
- No 57
