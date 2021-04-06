Election

As election results from Jasper, Newton and Ottawa counties are released, they will be posted here. 

OTTAWA COUNTY

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

MIAMI

City Council (Ward 3 seat)

  • Dwain Sundberg: 146
  • Justin Addis: 38
  • Eric Bridges: 9

QUAPAW

Board of Trustees (Office No. 2 seat)

  • Lee Lyle: 41
  • Charley Daniels: 54

FAIRLAND

BOARD OF TRUSTEES (Two seats)

  • Lisa M. Jewett: 13
  • Kelli Shelton: 22
  • Trevor Berger: 40
  • Dillon Bunch: 15

AFTON

Board of Trustees (Two at-large seats)

  • Jason Speer: 72
  • Bobbi Baumann: 59
  • Regina Harris: 40
  • Franklin Betz: 20
  • Mary Hudspeth: 79
  • Clarence Slusher: 47

(One unexpired term)

  • Michael Nelson: 97
  • Sandy Baker: 66

Town treasurer (One seat) 

  • Rebecca Collins: 80
  • Marie Duggan: 62
  • Shannon Roberts: 12
  • Genafer Canady: 10

Tags

Trending Video