As election results from Jasper, Newton and Ottawa counties are released, they will be posted here.
OTTAWA COUNTY
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
MIAMI
City Council (Ward 3 seat)
- Dwain Sundberg: 146
- Justin Addis: 38
- Eric Bridges: 9
QUAPAW
Board of Trustees (Office No. 2 seat)
- Lee Lyle: 41
- Charley Daniels: 54
FAIRLAND
BOARD OF TRUSTEES (Two seats)
- Lisa M. Jewett: 13
- Kelli Shelton: 22
- Trevor Berger: 40
- Dillon Bunch: 15
AFTON
Board of Trustees (Two at-large seats)
- Jason Speer: 72
- Bobbi Baumann: 59
- Regina Harris: 40
- Franklin Betz: 20
- Mary Hudspeth: 79
- Clarence Slusher: 47
(One unexpired term)
- Michael Nelson: 97
- Sandy Baker: 66
Town treasurer (One seat)
- Rebecca Collins: 80
- Marie Duggan: 62
- Shannon Roberts: 12
- Genafer Canady: 10
