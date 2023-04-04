JASPER COUNTY
With 49 of 49 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
JASPER COUNTY
Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the unincorporated area of the county.
- Yes 6,082
- No 2,119
CARL JUNCTION:
Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Carl Junction.
- Yes 534
- No 105
Mayor (One 2-year term)
- Mark Powers 312
- Michael Moss 306
City Council (Ward 3 seat)
- Jim Gozia 129
- David Pyle 183
School Board (Three seats)
- Travis Spencer 635
- Brian Massey 594
- Jason Mickey 518
- Rob Herron 553
CARTERVILLE
City Council (Ward 1 seat)
- Warren Myers 43
- Chris Moore 37
(Ward 2 seat)
- Judy Martin 31
- Terri Arterburn 31
CARTHAGE
Marijuana tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Carthage.
- Yes 1,256
- No 406
School bond issue: Proposed $26 million bond issue primarily for a school performing arts center and a ball field. (57.1% majority required)
- Yes 1,726
- No 1,405
School Board (Three seats)
- Karen Wilkinson 1,723
- Jeff Jones 1,987
- Lora Phelps 1,932
- Patrick Scott 1,966
JASPER
Mayor
- Amy Sisseck 40
- Becky Elliott 147
City Council (East Ward seat)
- Mike Sisseck 25
- Candi Porter 7
- Kathy Fall 90
(West Ward seat)
- Mary Weng 22
- Robert Baldwin 43
School Board (Three seats)
- Jessica Case 206
- Andy Neher 235
- Mindy Greene 231
- Russell Dintaman 197
JOPLIN
Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Joplin.
- Yes 1,733
- No 529
School Board (Three seats)
- Marda Schroeder 1,110
- Derek Gander 737
- Matthew Robertson 1,024
- Veronica Scheurich 1,020
- Michelle Steverson 752
- Jeff Koch 935
- Michael Landis 951
SARCOXIE
School Board (Three seats)
- Candi Bowman 166
- James Roberson 63
- Josh Phillips 176
- Jesse Bremer 67
- Eugene Meyer 128
WEBB CITY
Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Webb City.
- Yes 370
- No 82
School Board (Three seats)
- David Collard 713
- Jeanne Newby 603
- William Roderique 770
- Erin Taylor 568
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:
ALBA — City Council: Patricia Bearden and Pansy Schell; Tri-Cities Fire District: Norman Jantz.
ASBURY — City Council: Zach Parish and Marti Sowder.
AVILLA — City Council: Jess Madsen and Leeah Walker.
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Trustees: Ray Trowbridge and Rick Pendleton.
CARL JUNCTION — City Council: Hollie LaVigne, Ward 1; Rick Flinn, Ward 2; LaDonna Allen, Ward 4.
CARTERVILLE — Mayor: Alan Griffin.
CARYTOWN — Trustees: Tony Leiker and Danny Cawyer.
CARTHAGE — City Council: Ward 2, David Armstrong; Ward 4, Alan Snow; Ward 5, Tiffany Cossey.
DUQUESNE — Mayor: Bill Sherman; City Council: Chris Ellsworth and Myra Gonzalez.
LA RUSSELL — Trustees: Ray Miller and Brandy Bruenn.
ORONOGO — City Council: Ward 1, Rick Seeley; Ward 3, Darrell Orender.
PURCELL — City Council: Darrell Wilson; Collector, Felicia Owens-Crease.
REEDS — Trustees: Ginger Barnard and Betty Ellis.
WACO — City Council: Sandra Wintjen.
WEBB CITY — City Council: Andy Queen, Ward 1; Gina Monson, Ward 2; Jonathan Shull, Ward 3; and Debbie Darby, Ward 4.
NEWTON COUNTY
With 25 of 25 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
NEWTON COUNTY
Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the unincorporated area of the county.
- Yes 3,418
- No 1,528
COUNTY HEALTH BOARD (Three seats)
- Amie Henson 2,376
- Jim Conner 1,833
- Jerrie Wise 1,354
- Scott Wade 2,223
- Chris Demery 1,295
- Andrea Krummel 1,516
CARL JUNCTION School Board (Three seats)
- Travis Spencer 4
- Brian Massey 6
- Jason Mickey 2
- Rob Herron 5
DIAMOND
School District: Proposed $6 million bond issue for various projects, include a new early childhood learning center. (57.1% majority required)
- Yes 330
- No 157
School Board (Three seats)
- William Transeau 105
- Brandon Webb 304
- Jennifer Buening 69
- Craig Daniel 234
- Hugh Housh 232
- Trisha Beckett 111
- Preston Wright 186
- Christa Stokes 71
Mayor
- Jennifer Howard 43
- Amy Thomlinson 86
EAST NEWTON
School District: Proposed $5 million bond issue primarily for construction of Phase 1 of the Junior High School Wing (gymnasium). (57.1% majority required)
- Yes 482
- No 593
School Board (Three seats)
- Sheila Guinn 697
- Matt Friend 686
- Nicolas Allphin 626
- Tracy White 623
FAIRVIEW
Mayor
- Bill Mahurin 12
- Peter Janis 54
City Council (South Ward seat)
- George Richards 10
- Moriah Robbins 29
GRANBY
Proposition 1
Proposed sales tax of one-eighth of a cent for capital improvements to be assessed for six years. (Simple majority required)
- Yes 171
- No 160
Proposition 2
Proposed issuance of $11 million in combined water and sewer revenue bonds. (Simple majority required)
- Yes 191
- No 142
Mayor
- Ira Hawkins 147
- Jamie Conway 180
Municipal Judge
- Steve White 297
- Martin Lindstedt 30
City Council (South Ward seat)
- Jim Nance 105
- Doreen Clouse 118
(North Ward seat)
- Travis Gamble 40
- Bill Kittrell 61
JOPLIN
Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city Joplin.
- Yes 488
- No 119
School Board (Three seats)
- Marda Schroeder 390
- Derek Gander 245
- Matthew Robertson 286
- Veronica Scheurich 413
- Michelle Steverson 210
- Jeff Koch 359
- Michael Landis 316
Special Road District Commissioner
- Miles Jensen 608
- Estella Osborn 292
NEOSHO
Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Neosho.
- Yes 825
- No 301
School Bond Issue
Proposed $14 million bond issue primarily for the construction of an new agriculture education center. (57.1% majority required)
- Yes 1,372
- No 739
School Board (Three seats)
- James Keezer 1,307
- Jenny Spiva 1,320
- Kyle Swagerty 1,033
- Rebecca Gray 850
- Audrey Dixon 644
City Council (At-large seat)
- Tom Workman 716
- Eric Venter 311
(Ward 3 seat)
- Julie Humphrey 120
- Aaron Lewis 56
Neosho Fire District (Director seat)
- Beverly Walters 238
- Ronnie Jones 342
SENECA
School Board (Three seats)
- Sonya Bruegel 219
- Ron Wallace 256
- Raleigh Ritter 212
- Tyler Crow 194
City Council (Ward 2 seat)
- Skyler Jones 22
- Ryan Schauer 28
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:
CLIFF VILLAGE — Trustees: Sharon S. Stuart and Cassie Estes.
DIAMOND — City Council: East Ward, Prescott A. Thomlinson.
FAIRVIEW — City Council: North Ward, Josiah Vick.
NEOSHO — City Council: Ward 2, Richard Davidson.
RITCHEY — Trustees: Jerry Hawkins, Bill Breedlove, Lewis Marion and Carolyn Marion.
SENECA — City Council: Ward 1, Brad Storrs; and Ward 3, Jamie Lankford.
STELLA — Trustees: Mark Youngblood, Theresa Hammon and Christopher Jones.
SHOAL CREEK ESTATES — Trustees: Elaina Oberzan.
OTTAWA COUNTY
Complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
MIAMI
Mayor
- Bless Parker 874
- Robert Ferguson 229
School Board (One seat)
- Mark Zordel 603
- Jamie Williams 507
AFTON
Town Trustees (Three seats)
- Cindy Todd 30
- William Jones 44
- Michael Nelson 45
- Carol Turner 47
- Kristina McChurin 55
- Franklin Betz 41
Town Clerk
- Bobbi Jo Bauman 66
- Regina Crawford 23
Questions
Shall the town clerk be appointed rather than elected?
- Yes 15
- No 77
Shall the town treasurer be appointed rather than elected?
- Yes 12
- No 80
COMMERCE Town Trustees (Ward 3 seat)
- Sandra Sue Ross 53
- Walt Maris 26
QUAPAW
Town Trustees (Office 1 seat)
- Mickey Johnson 34
- Tim Lovell 32
School Board (Office 3 seat)
- John Jennings 73
- Dennis King 97
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.