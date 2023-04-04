Election

JASPER COUNTY

With 49 of 49 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

JASPER COUNTY

Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the unincorporated area of the county.

  • Yes 6,082
  • No 2,119

CARL JUNCTION:

Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Carl Junction.

  • Yes 534
  • No 105

Mayor (One 2-year term)

  • Mark Powers 312
  • Michael Moss 306

City Council (Ward 3 seat)

  • Jim Gozia 129
  • David Pyle 183

School Board (Three seats)

  • Travis Spencer 635
  • Brian Massey 594
  • Jason Mickey 518
  • Rob Herron 553

CARTERVILLE

City Council (Ward 1 seat)

  • Warren Myers 43
  • Chris Moore 37

(Ward 2 seat) 

  • Judy Martin 31
  • Terri Arterburn 31

CARTHAGE

Marijuana tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Carthage.

  • Yes 1,256
  • No 406

School bond issue: Proposed $26 million bond issue primarily for a school performing arts center and a ball field. (57.1% majority required)

  • Yes 1,726
  • No 1,405

School Board (Three seats) 

  • Karen Wilkinson 1,723
  • Jeff Jones 1,987
  • Lora Phelps 1,932
  • Patrick Scott 1,966

JASPER

Mayor

  • Amy Sisseck 40
  • Becky Elliott 147

City Council (East Ward seat)

  • Mike Sisseck 25
  • Candi Porter 7
  • Kathy Fall 90

(West Ward seat)

  • Mary Weng 22
  • Robert Baldwin 43

School Board (Three seats) 

  • Jessica Case 206
  • Andy Neher 235
  • Mindy Greene 231
  • Russell Dintaman 197

JOPLIN

Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Joplin.

  • Yes 1,733
  • No 529

School Board (Three seats)

  • Marda Schroeder 1,110
  • Derek Gander 737
  • Matthew Robertson 1,024
  • Veronica Scheurich 1,020
  • Michelle Steverson 752
  • Jeff Koch 935
  • Michael Landis 951

SARCOXIE

School Board (Three seats)

  • Candi Bowman 166
  • James Roberson 63
  • Josh Phillips 176
  • Jesse Bremer 67
  • Eugene Meyer 128

WEBB CITY

Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Webb City.

  • Yes 370
  • No 82

School Board (Three seats)

  • David Collard 713
  • Jeanne Newby 603
  • William Roderique 770
  • Erin Taylor 568

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election: 

ALBA — City Council: Patricia Bearden and Pansy Schell; Tri-Cities Fire District: Norman Jantz.

ASBURY — City Council: Zach Parish and Marti Sowder.

AVILLA — City Council: Jess Madsen and Leeah Walker.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Trustees: Ray Trowbridge and Rick Pendleton.

CARL JUNCTION — City Council: Hollie LaVigne, Ward 1; Rick Flinn, Ward 2; LaDonna Allen, Ward 4.

CARTERVILLE — Mayor: Alan Griffin.

CARYTOWN — Trustees: Tony Leiker and Danny Cawyer. 

CARTHAGE — City Council: Ward 2, David Armstrong; Ward 4, Alan Snow; Ward 5, Tiffany Cossey.

DUQUESNE — Mayor: Bill Sherman; City Council: Chris Ellsworth and Myra Gonzalez.

LA RUSSELL — Trustees: Ray Miller and Brandy Bruenn.

ORONOGO — City Council: Ward 1, Rick Seeley; Ward 3, Darrell Orender.

PURCELL — City Council: Darrell Wilson; Collector,  Felicia Owens-Crease.

REEDS — Trustees: Ginger Barnard and Betty Ellis.

WACO — City Council: Sandra Wintjen.

WEBB CITY — City Council: Andy Queen, Ward 1; Gina Monson, Ward 2; Jonathan Shull, Ward 3; and Debbie Darby, Ward 4.

NEWTON COUNTY

With 25 of 25 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

NEWTON COUNTY

Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the unincorporated area of the county.

  • Yes 3,418
  • No 1,528

COUNTY HEALTH BOARD (Three seats)

  • Amie Henson 2,376
  • Jim Conner 1,833
  • Jerrie Wise 1,354
  • Scott Wade 2,223
  • Chris Demery 1,295
  • Andrea Krummel 1,516

CARL JUNCTION School Board (Three seats)

  • Travis Spencer 4
  • Brian Massey 6
  • Jason Mickey 2
  • Rob Herron 5

DIAMOND

School District: Proposed $6 million bond issue for various projects, include a new early childhood learning center. (57.1% majority required) 

  • Yes 330
  • No 157

School Board (Three seats)

  • William Transeau 105
  • Brandon Webb 304
  • Jennifer Buening 69
  • Craig Daniel 234
  • Hugh Housh 232
  • Trisha Beckett  111
  • Preston Wright 186
  • Christa Stokes 71

Mayor

  • Jennifer Howard 43
  • Amy Thomlinson 86

EAST NEWTON

School District: Proposed $5 million bond issue primarily for construction of Phase 1 of the Junior High School Wing (gymnasium). (57.1% majority required) 

  • Yes 482
  • No 593

School Board (Three seats)

  • Sheila Guinn 697
  • Matt Friend 686
  • Nicolas Allphin 626
  • Tracy White 623

FAIRVIEW

Mayor

  • Bill Mahurin 12
  • Peter Janis 54

City Council (South Ward seat)

  • George Richards 10
  • Moriah Robbins 29

GRANBY

Proposition 1

Proposed sales tax of one-eighth of a cent for capital improvements to be assessed for six years. (Simple majority required)

  • Yes 171
  • No 160

Proposition 2

Proposed issuance of $11 million in combined water and sewer revenue bonds. (Simple majority required)

  • Yes 191
  • No 142

Mayor

  • Ira Hawkins 147
  • Jamie Conway 180

Municipal Judge

  • Steve White 297
  • Martin Lindstedt 30

City Council (South Ward seat)

  • Jim Nance 105
  • Doreen Clouse 118

(North Ward seat)

  • Travis Gamble 40
  • Bill Kittrell 61

JOPLIN

Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city Joplin.

  • Yes 488
  • No 119

School Board (Three seats)

  • Marda Schroeder 390
  • Derek Gander 245
  • Matthew Robertson 286
  • Veronica Scheurich 413
  • Michelle Steverson 210
  • Jeff Koch 359
  • Michael Landis 316

Special Road District Commissioner

  • Miles Jensen 608
  • Estella Osborn 292

NEOSHO

Marijuana Tax: Proposed 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana in the city of Neosho.

  • Yes 825
  • No 301

School Bond Issue

Proposed $14 million bond issue primarily for the construction of an new agriculture education center. (57.1% majority required)

  • Yes 1,372
  • No 739

School Board (Three seats)

  • James Keezer 1,307
  • Jenny Spiva 1,320
  • Kyle Swagerty 1,033
  • Rebecca Gray 850
  • Audrey Dixon 644

City Council (At-large seat)

  • Tom Workman 716
  • Eric Venter 311

(Ward 3 seat)

  • Julie Humphrey 120
  • Aaron Lewis 56

Neosho Fire District (Director seat)

  • Beverly Walters 238
  • Ronnie Jones 342

SENECA

School Board (Three seats)

  • Sonya Bruegel 219
  • Ron Wallace 256
  • Raleigh Ritter 212
  • Tyler Crow 194

City Council (Ward 2 seat)

  • Skyler Jones 22
  • Ryan Schauer 28

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:

CLIFF VILLAGE — Trustees: Sharon S. Stuart and Cassie Estes.

DIAMOND — City Council: East Ward, Prescott A. Thomlinson.

FAIRVIEW — City Council: North Ward, Josiah Vick.

NEOSHO — City Council: Ward 2, Richard Davidson.

RITCHEY — Trustees: Jerry Hawkins, Bill Breedlove, Lewis Marion and Carolyn Marion.

SENECA — City Council: Ward 1, Brad Storrs; and Ward 3, Jamie Lankford.

STELLA —  Trustees: Mark Youngblood, Theresa Hammon and Christopher Jones.

SHOAL CREEK ESTATES — Trustees: Elaina Oberzan.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

MIAMI

Mayor

  • Bless Parker 874
  • Robert Ferguson 229

School Board (One seat)

  • Mark Zordel 603
  • Jamie Williams 507

AFTON

Town Trustees (Three seats)

  • Cindy Todd 30
  • William Jones 44
  • Michael Nelson 45
  • Carol Turner 47
  • Kristina McChurin 55
  • Franklin Betz 41

Town Clerk

  • Bobbi Jo Bauman 66
  • Regina Crawford 23

Questions

Shall the town clerk be appointed rather than elected?

  • Yes 15
  • No 77

Shall the town treasurer be appointed rather than elected?

  • Yes 12
  • No 80

COMMERCE Town Trustees (Ward 3 seat)

  • Sandra Sue Ross 53
  • Walt Maris 26

QUAPAW

Town Trustees (Office 1 seat)

  • Mickey Johnson 34
  • Tim Lovell 32

School Board (Office 3 seat)

  • John Jennings 73
  • Dennis King 97

Tags

Trending Video