The following list includes results from the Aug. 4 primary election by county.
Jasper County
With 48 of 48 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's primaries are as follows:
MEDICAID EXPANSION
Amendment 2 proposes expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in Missouri.
- YES 5,779
- NO 11,401
GOVERNOR
REPUBLICANS
- Raleigh Ritter 759
- Mike Parson 8,970
- Jim Neely 1,230
- Saundra McDowell 1,869
DEMOCRATS
- Nicole Galloway 3,284
- Jimmie Matthews 144
- Antoin Johnson 123
- Eric Morrison 218
- Robin Van Quaethem 61
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
REPUBLICANS
- Arnie Dienoff 751
- Mike Kehoe 6,264
- Aaron Wisdom 1,181
- Mike Carter 3,444
DEMOCRATS
- Gregory Upchurch 856
- Alissia Canady 2,833
LIBERTARIANS
- Bill Slantz 84
ATTORNEY GENERAL
DEMOCRATS
- Rich Finneran 1,900
- Elad Gross 1,697
U.S. HOUSE, 7TH DISTRICT
REPUBLICANS
- Eric Harleman 953
- Kevin VanStory 1,912
- Steve Chentnik 976
- Billy Long 8,128
- Camille Lombardi-Olive 635
AIRPORT DRIVE
HALF-CENT SALES TAX: Proposal for sates tax for fire and police projects and operations.
- YES 135
- NO 72
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of nomination.
REPUBLICANS
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Jay Ashcroft.
- STATE TRESURER — Scott Fitzpatrick.
- ATTORNEY GENERAL — Eric Schmitt.
- STATE HOUSE — 127th District, Ann Kelley; 161st District, Lane Roberts; 162nd District, Bob Bromley; 163rd District, Cody Smith.
- COUNTY COMMISSIONER — Western District, Darieus Adams; Eastern District, Tom Flanigan.
- COUNTY SHERIFF — Randee Kaiser.
- ASSESSOR — Lisa Perry.
- TREASURER — Denise Rohr.
- PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR — Angie Casavecchia.
- CORONER — Rob Chappel.
DEMOCRATS
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Yinka Faleti.
- STATE TREASURER — Vicki Englund.
- U.S. HOUSE — 7th District, Teresa Montseny.
- STATE HOUSE — 160th District, Angela Thomas; 161st District, Elizabeth Lundstrum; 163rd District, Aaron Hailey.
LIBERTARIANS
- GOVERNOR — Rik Combs.
- STATE TREASURER — Nick Kasoff.
- ATTORNEY GENERAL — Kevin Babcock.
- U.S. HOUSE — 7th District, Kevin Craig.
GREEN
- GOVERNOR — Jerome Bauer.
- LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR — Kelley Dragoo.
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Paul Lehmann.
- STATE TREASURER — Joseph Civettini.
CONSTITUTION
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Paul Venable.
Newton County
With 23 of 23 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's primaries are as follows:
MEDICAID EXPANSION
Amendment 2 proposes expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in Missouri.
- YES 2,837
- NO 7,645
GOVERNOR
REPUBLICANS
- Raleigh Ritter 1,167
- Mike Parson 5,396
- Jim Neely 622
- Sandra McDowell 1,388
DEMOCRATS
- Nicole Galloway 1,478
- Jimmie Matthews 88
- Antoin Johnson 53
- Eric Morrison 119
- Robin VanQuaethem 24
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
REPUBLICANS
- Arnie Dienoff 482
- Mike Kehoe 4,336
- Aaron Wisdom 648
- Mike Carter 2,254
DEMOCRATS
- Gregory Upchurch 370
- Alissia Canady 1,288
ATTORNEY GENERAL
DEMOCRATS
- Rich Finneran 893
- Elad Gross 726
U.S. HOUSE, 7TH DISTRICT
REPUBLICANS
- Eric Harleman 571
- Kevin VanStory 1,960
- Steve Chentnik 451
- Billy Long 5,181
- Camille Lombardi-Olive 304
STATE HOUSE, 159TH DISTRICT
REPUBLICANS
- Mark Bartley 446
- Dirk Deaton 1,537
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
REPUBLICANS
District 1
- Alan Cook 2,593
- Rich Matters 1,377
District 2
- David Osborn 1,783
- Johnathan Rousseau 409
- Rick McCully 1,705
COUNTY SURVEYOR
REPUBLICANS
- Brian Atnip 3,716
- Jerry Wood 4,147
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of nomination.
REPUBLICANS
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Jay Ashcroft.
- STATE TRESURER — Scott Fitzpatrick.
- ATTORNEY GENERAL — Eric Schmitt.
- STATE HOUSE — 160th District, Ben Baker; 161st District, Lane Roberts; 162nd District, Bob Bromley.
- SHERIFF — Chris Jennings.
- ASSESSOR — Cheryle Perkins.
- TREASURER — Gina Rodriguez.
- PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR — Joy Williams.
- CORONER — Dale Owens.
DEMOCRATS
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Yinka Faleti.
- STATE TREASURER — Vicki England.
- U.S. HOUSE — 7th District, Teresa Montseny.
- STATE HOUSE — 160th District, Angela Thomas; 161st District, Elizabeth Lundstrum.
LIBERTARIANS
- GOVERNOR — Rik Combs.
- LT. GOVERNOR — Bill Slantz .
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Carl Freese.
- STATE TREASURER — Nick Kasoff.
- ATTORNEY GENERAL — Kevin Babcock.
- U.S. HOUSE — 7th District, Kevin Craig.
GREEN
- GOVERNOR — Jerome Bauer.
- LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR — Kelley Dragoo.
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Paul Lehmann.
- STATE TREASURER — Joseph Civettini.
CONSTITUTION
- SECRETARY OF STATE — Paul Venable.
Cherokee County
With 36 of 36 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's primary elections are as follows:
U.S. SENATE
REPUBLICANS
- Lance Berland 26
- John Berman 4
- Derek Ellis 30
- Bob Hamilton 297
- Kris Kobach 976
- David Lindstrom 76
- Roger Marshall 838
- Brian Matlock 34
- John Miller 27
- Steve Roberts 63
- Gabriel Robles 15
DEMOCRATS
- Barbara Bollier 539
- Robert Tillman 286
U.S. HOUSE, 2ND DISTRICT
REPUBLICANS
- Jake LaTurner 1,766
- Dennis Taylor 180
- Steve Watkins 487
DEMOCRATS
- Michelle De La Isla 511
- James Windholz 312
STATE HOUSE, 1ST DISTRICT
REPUBLICANS
- Michael Houser 1,962
- Ronald Coquillette 436
COUNTY CLERK
REPUBLICANS
- Kyle Rennie 1,390
- Sammye Opela 943
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of nomination:
REPUBLICANS
- STATE SENATE — 13th District, Richard Hilderbrand.
- COUNTY COMMSSIONER — 3rd District, Cory Moates; 2nd District, Lorie Johnson.
- COUNTY TREASURER — Raven Elmore.
- REGISTER OF DEEDS — Barbara Bilke.
- COUNTY ATTORNEY — Jake Conard.
DEMOCRATS
- STATE SENATE — 13th District, Nancy Ingle.
- COUNTY CLERK — Carol Rae Marcon-Venson.
- COUNTY COMMISSIONER — 2nd District, Owen Pryor.
- COUNTY SHERIFF — David Groves.
