GOP DEM election illustration
Photo illustration | Thinkstock Images

The following list includes results from the Aug. 4 primary election by county. 

Jasper County

With 48 of 48 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's primaries are as follows:

MEDICAID EXPANSION

Amendment 2 proposes expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in Missouri.

  • YES   5,779
  • NO   11,401

GOVERNOR

REPUBLICANS

  • Raleigh Ritter     759
  • Mike Parson   8,970
  • Jim Neely     1,230
  • Saundra McDowell     1,869

DEMOCRATS

  • Nicole Galloway   3,284
  • Jimmie Matthews     144
  • Antoin Johnson     123
  • Eric Morrison     218
  • Robin Van Quaethem    61

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

REPUBLICANS

  • Arnie Dienoff     751
  • Mike Kehoe     6,264
  • Aaron Wisdom     1,181
  • Mike Carter     3,444

DEMOCRATS

  • Gregory Upchurch     856
  • Alissia Canady     2,833 

LIBERTARIANS

  • Bill Slantz     84

ATTORNEY GENERAL

DEMOCRATS

  • Rich Finneran     1,900
  • Elad Gross     1,697

U.S. HOUSE, 7TH DISTRICT

REPUBLICANS

  • Eric Harleman     953
  • Kevin VanStory     1,912
  • Steve Chentnik     976
  • Billy Long     8,128
  • Camille Lombardi-Olive     635

AIRPORT DRIVE

HALF-CENT SALES TAX: Proposal for sates tax for fire and police projects and operations.

  • YES     135
  • NO     72

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of nomination.

REPUBLICANS

  • SECRETARY OF STATE — Jay Ashcroft.
  • STATE TRESURER — Scott Fitzpatrick.
  • ATTORNEY GENERAL — Eric Schmitt.
  • STATE HOUSE — 127th District, Ann Kelley; 161st District, Lane Roberts; 162nd District, Bob Bromley; 163rd District, Cody Smith.
  • COUNTY COMMISSIONER — Western District, Darieus Adams; Eastern District, Tom Flanigan.
  • COUNTY SHERIFF — Randee Kaiser.
  • ASSESSOR — Lisa Perry.
  • TREASURER — Denise Rohr.
  • PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR — Angie Casavecchia.
  • CORONER —  Rob Chappel.

DEMOCRATS

  • SECRETARY OF STATE — Yinka Faleti.
  • STATE TREASURER — Vicki Englund.
  • U.S. HOUSE —  7th District, Teresa Montseny.
  • STATE HOUSE — 160th District, Angela Thomas; 161st District, Elizabeth Lundstrum; 163rd District, Aaron Hailey.

LIBERTARIANS

  • GOVERNOR — Rik Combs.
  • STATE TREASURER — Nick Kasoff.
  • ATTORNEY GENERAL — Kevin Babcock.
  • U.S. HOUSE — 7th District, Kevin Craig.

GREEN 

  • GOVERNOR — Jerome Bauer.
  • LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR — Kelley Dragoo.
  • SECRETARY OF STATE — Paul Lehmann.
  • STATE TREASURER — Joseph Civettini.

CONSTITUTION

  • SECRETARY OF STATE — Paul Venable.

Newton County

With 23 of 23 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's primaries are as follows:

MEDICAID EXPANSION

Amendment 2 proposes expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in Missouri.

  • YES     2,837
  • NO     7,645

GOVERNOR

REPUBLICANS

  • Raleigh Ritter     1,167
  • Mike Parson     5,396
  • Jim Neely     622
  • Sandra McDowell     1,388

DEMOCRATS

  • Nicole Galloway     1,478
  • Jimmie Matthews     88
  • Antoin Johnson     53
  • Eric Morrison     119
  • Robin VanQuaethem     24

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

REPUBLICANS

  • Arnie Dienoff     482
  • Mike Kehoe     4,336
  • Aaron Wisdom     648
  • Mike Carter     2,254

DEMOCRATS

  • Gregory Upchurch     370
  • Alissia Canady     1,288 

ATTORNEY GENERAL

DEMOCRATS

  • Rich Finneran     893
  • Elad Gross     726

U.S. HOUSE, 7TH DISTRICT

REPUBLICANS

  • Eric Harleman     571
  • Kevin VanStory     1,960
  • Steve Chentnik     451
  • Billy Long     5,181
  • Camille Lombardi-Olive     304

STATE HOUSE, 159TH DISTRICT

REPUBLICANS

  • Mark Bartley     446
  • Dirk Deaton     1,537

COUNTY COMMISSIONER 

REPUBLICANS

District 1

  • Alan Cook     2,593
  • Rich Matters     1,377

District 2

  • David Osborn     1,783
  • Johnathan Rousseau     409
  • Rick McCully     1,705

COUNTY SURVEYOR 

REPUBLICANS

  • Brian Atnip     3,716
  • Jerry Wood     4,147

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of nomination.

REPUBLICANS

  • SECRETARY OF STATE — Jay Ashcroft.
  • STATE TRESURER — Scott Fitzpatrick.
  • ATTORNEY GENERAL — Eric Schmitt.
  • STATE HOUSE — 160th District, Ben Baker; 161st District, Lane Roberts; 162nd District, Bob Bromley.
  • SHERIFF — Chris Jennings.
  • ASSESSOR — Cheryle Perkins.
  • TREASURER — Gina Rodriguez.
  • PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR — Joy Williams.
  • CORONER — Dale Owens.

DEMOCRATS

  • SECRETARY OF STATE — Yinka Faleti.
  • STATE TREASURER — Vicki England.
  • U.S. HOUSE —  7th District, Teresa Montseny.
  • STATE HOUSE — 160th District, Angela Thomas; 161st District, Elizabeth Lundstrum.

LIBERTARIANS

  • GOVERNOR — Rik Combs.
  • LT. GOVERNOR — Bill Slantz .
  • SECRETARY OF STATE  — Carl Freese.
  • STATE TREASURER — Nick Kasoff.
  • ATTORNEY GENERAL — Kevin Babcock.
  • U.S. HOUSE — 7th District, Kevin Craig.

GREEN 

  • GOVERNOR — Jerome Bauer.
  • LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR — Kelley Dragoo.
  • SECRETARY OF STATE — Paul Lehmann.
  • STATE TREASURER — Joseph Civettini.

CONSTITUTION

  • SECRETARY OF STATE — Paul Venable.

Cherokee County

With 36 of 36 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's primary elections are as follows:

U.S. SENATE

REPUBLICANS

  • Lance Berland     26
  • John Berman     4
  • Derek Ellis     30
  • Bob Hamilton     297
  • Kris Kobach     976
  • David Lindstrom     76
  • Roger Marshall     838
  • Brian Matlock     34
  • John Miller     27
  • Steve Roberts    63
  • Gabriel Robles     15

DEMOCRATS

  • Barbara Bollier     539
  • Robert Tillman     286

U.S. HOUSE, 2ND DISTRICT

REPUBLICANS

  • Jake LaTurner     1,766 
  • Dennis Taylor      180
  • Steve Watkins     487

DEMOCRATS

  • Michelle De La Isla     511
  • James Windholz     312

STATE HOUSE, 1ST DISTRICT

REPUBLICANS

  • Michael Houser     1,962
  • Ronald Coquillette     436

COUNTY CLERK

REPUBLICANS

  • Kyle Rennie     1,390
  • Sammye Opela     943

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of nomination:

REPUBLICANS

  • STATE SENATE — 13th District, Richard Hilderbrand.
  • COUNTY COMMSSIONER — 3rd District, Cory Moates; 2nd District, Lorie Johnson.     
  • COUNTY TREASURER — Raven Elmore.
  • REGISTER OF DEEDS — Barbara Bilke.
  • COUNTY ATTORNEY — Jake Conard.

DEMOCRATS

  • STATE SENATE — 13th District, Nancy Ingle. 
  • COUNTY CLERK — Carol Rae Marcon-Venson.
  • COUNTY COMMISSIONER — 2nd District, Owen Pryor.
  • COUNTY SHERIFF — David Groves.

