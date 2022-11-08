Election

As election results come in from counties in our coverage area, the Globe will post them here. 

JASPER COUNTY

With 49 of 49 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

U.S. SENATE

  • Eric Schmitt (R) 25,131
  • Trudy Valentine (D) 8,468
  • Jonathan Dine (L) 782
  • Paul Venable (C) 231

U.S. HOUSE, 7th District

  • Eric Burlison (R) 25,603
  • K. Radaker Sheafer (D) 8,221
  • Kevin Craig (L) 769

MISSOURI STATE AUDITOR

  • Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 25,906
  • Alan Green (D) 7,645
  • John Hartwig (L) 1,003

MISSOURI HOUSE, 127th District

  • Ann Kelley (R) 3,690
  • Marvin Manring (D) 544

COUNTY COMMISSION, Presiding Commissioner

  • John Bartosh (R) 25,619
  • Joshua Shackles (D) 8,191

MISSOURI AMENDMENTS

Amendment No. 1, Municipal securities

  • Yes 14,461
  • No 18,828

Amendment No. 3, Recreational marijuana

  • Yes 14,173
  • No 20,365

Amendment No. 4, Kansas City Police Fund

  • Yes 22,481
  • No 11,314

Amendment No. 5, National Guard

  • Yes 22,059
  • No 11,512

Constitutional Convention

  • Yes 10,883
  • No 22,222

JUDICIAL RETENTION

Supreme Court Judges

Zel M. Fischer

  • Yes 21,938
  • No 8,826

Robin Ransom

  • Yes 21,902
  • No 8,747

Court of Appeals, 

Southern District

Don Burrell

  • Yes 22,009
  • No 8,536

Jack Goodman

  • Yes 22,188
  • No 8,436

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:

Republicans:

State Senate, 32nd District: Jill Carter.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 2: Dean Dankelson.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division 4: John Nicholas.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division 5: Joe Hensley.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division 6: Luke Boyer.

Circuit Clerk: Melissa Holcomb.

County Clerk: Charlie Davis.

Recorder of Deeds: Charlotte Pickering.

Prosecuting Attorney: Theresa Kenney.

Count Collector: Steven McIntosh.

County Auditor: Sarah Hoover.

NEWTON COUNTY

With 24 of 25 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

U.S. SENATE

  • Eric Schmidt (R) 15,565
  • Trudy Valentine (D) 3,878
  • Jonathan Dine (L) 388
  • Paul Venables (C) 106

U.S. HOUSE, 7th District

  • Eric Burlison (R) 15,803
  • K. Radaker Sheafer (D) 3,771
  • Kevin Craig (L) 352

STATE AUDITOR

  • Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 15,917
  • Alan Green (D) 3,569
  • John Hartwig (L) 435

MISSOURI AMENDMENTS

Amendment No. 1, Municipal securities

  • Yes 8,058
  • No 11,135

Amendment No. 3, Recreational marijuana

  • Yes 7,347
  • No 12,492

Amendment No. 4, Kansas City Police Fund

  • Yes 12,869
  • No 6,591

Amendment No. 5, National Guard

  • Yes 12,961
  • No 6,407

Constitutional Convention

  • Yes 5,769
  • No 13,332

JUDICIAL RETENTION

Supreme Court Judges

Zel M. Fischer

  • Yes 12,753
  • No 4,944

Robin Ransom

  • Yes 12,340
  • No 5,277

Court of Appeals, Southern District

Don Burrell

  • Yes 12,751
  • No 4,851

Jack Goodman

  • Yes 13,033
  • No 4,648

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES

The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:

Republicans:

State Senate, 32nd District: Jill Carter.

State House, 159th District: Dirk Deaton.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division 3: Jacob Skouby.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division 4, Christine Rhoades.

County Commission, Presiding Commissioner: Daniel Swem.

Circuit Court Clerk: Patty Krueger.

County Clerk: Tami Owens.

Recorder of Deeeds: Jenny Childers.

Prosecuting Attorney: William Lynch.

County Collector: Jim Otey.

County Auditor: Matt Major.

OTTAWA COUNTY

With 13 of 13 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:

U.S. SENATE

Full Term

  • James Lankford (R) 5,532
  • Madison Horn (D) 1,842
  • Ken Blevins (L) 128
  • Michael Delaney (I) 166

Unexpired Term

  • Markwayne Mullin (R) 5,508
  • Kendra Horn (D) 1,911
  • Robert Murphy (L) 116
  • Ray Woods (I) 141

U.S. HOUSE, 2nd District

  • Josh Brecheen (R) 5,481
  • Naomi Andrews (D) 1,883
  • Ben Robinson (I) 283

GOVERNOR

  • Kevin Stitt (R) 4,716
  • Joy Hofmeister (D) 2,649
  • Natalie Bruno (L) 160
  • Ervin Yen (I) 161

STATE HOUSE, 7th District

  • Steve Bashore (R) 6,018
  • Jason Spence (D) 1,658

COUNTY COMMISSION, District 2

  • Larry McElhaney (R) 1,789
  • Cody Brecheisen (D) 965

JUDICIAL RETENTION

State Supreme Court

Douglas Combs

  • Yes 4,131
  • No 2,544

Dana Kuehn

  • Yes 4,474
  • No 2,273

Dustin Rowe

  • Yes 4,524
  • No 2,208

James Winchester

  • Yes 4,326
  • No 2,408

Civil Appeals Court

Gregory Blackwell

  • Yes 4,430
  • No 2,205

John Fischer

  • Yes 4,131
  • No 2,497

Stacie Hixon

  • Yes 4,439
  • No 2,209

Thomas Prince

  • Yes 4,391
  • No 2,208

Barbara Swinton

  • Yes 4,233
  • No 2,411

UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES 

The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:

REPUBLICANS

STATE AUDITOR: Cindy Byrd.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER: Glen Mulready. 

DISTRICT ATTORNEY: Doug Pewitt. 

