JASPER COUNTY
With 49 of 49 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
U.S. SENATE
- Eric Schmitt (R) 25,131
- Trudy Valentine (D) 8,468
- Jonathan Dine (L) 782
- Paul Venable (C) 231
U.S. HOUSE, 7th District
- Eric Burlison (R) 25,603
- K. Radaker Sheafer (D) 8,221
- Kevin Craig (L) 769
MISSOURI STATE AUDITOR
- Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 25,906
- Alan Green (D) 7,645
- John Hartwig (L) 1,003
MISSOURI HOUSE, 127th District
- Ann Kelley (R) 3,690
- Marvin Manring (D) 544
COUNTY COMMISSION, Presiding Commissioner
- John Bartosh (R) 25,619
- Joshua Shackles (D) 8,191
MISSOURI AMENDMENTS
Amendment No. 1, Municipal securities
- Yes 14,461
- No 18,828
Amendment No. 3, Recreational marijuana
- Yes 14,173
- No 20,365
Amendment No. 4, Kansas City Police Fund
- Yes 22,481
- No 11,314
Amendment No. 5, National Guard
- Yes 22,059
- No 11,512
Constitutional Convention
- Yes 10,883
- No 22,222
JUDICIAL RETENTION
Supreme Court Judges
Zel M. Fischer
- Yes 21,938
- No 8,826
Robin Ransom
- Yes 21,902
- No 8,747
Court of Appeals,
Southern District
Don Burrell
- Yes 22,009
- No 8,536
Jack Goodman
- Yes 22,188
- No 8,436
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:
Republicans:
State Senate, 32nd District: Jill Carter.
Circuit Court Judge, Division 2: Dean Dankelson.
Associate Circuit Judge, Division 4: John Nicholas.
Associate Circuit Judge, Division 5: Joe Hensley.
Associate Circuit Judge, Division 6: Luke Boyer.
Circuit Clerk: Melissa Holcomb.
County Clerk: Charlie Davis.
Recorder of Deeds: Charlotte Pickering.
Prosecuting Attorney: Theresa Kenney.
Count Collector: Steven McIntosh.
County Auditor: Sarah Hoover.
NEWTON COUNTY
With 24 of 25 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
U.S. SENATE
- Eric Schmidt (R) 15,565
- Trudy Valentine (D) 3,878
- Jonathan Dine (L) 388
- Paul Venables (C) 106
U.S. HOUSE, 7th District
- Eric Burlison (R) 15,803
- K. Radaker Sheafer (D) 3,771
- Kevin Craig (L) 352
STATE AUDITOR
- Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 15,917
- Alan Green (D) 3,569
- John Hartwig (L) 435
MISSOURI AMENDMENTS
Amendment No. 1, Municipal securities
- Yes 8,058
- No 11,135
Amendment No. 3, Recreational marijuana
- Yes 7,347
- No 12,492
Amendment No. 4, Kansas City Police Fund
- Yes 12,869
- No 6,591
Amendment No. 5, National Guard
- Yes 12,961
- No 6,407
Constitutional Convention
- Yes 5,769
- No 13,332
JUDICIAL RETENTION
Supreme Court Judges
Zel M. Fischer
- Yes 12,753
- No 4,944
Robin Ransom
- Yes 12,340
- No 5,277
Court of Appeals, Southern District
Don Burrell
- Yes 12,751
- No 4,851
Jack Goodman
- Yes 13,033
- No 4,648
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:
Republicans:
State Senate, 32nd District: Jill Carter.
State House, 159th District: Dirk Deaton.
Associate Circuit Judge, Division 3: Jacob Skouby.
Associate Circuit Judge, Division 4, Christine Rhoades.
County Commission, Presiding Commissioner: Daniel Swem.
Circuit Court Clerk: Patty Krueger.
County Clerk: Tami Owens.
Recorder of Deeeds: Jenny Childers.
Prosecuting Attorney: William Lynch.
County Collector: Jim Otey.
County Auditor: Matt Major.
OTTAWA COUNTY
With 13 of 13 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's balloting are as follows:
U.S. SENATE
Full Term
- James Lankford (R) 5,532
- Madison Horn (D) 1,842
- Ken Blevins (L) 128
- Michael Delaney (I) 166
Unexpired Term
- Markwayne Mullin (R) 5,508
- Kendra Horn (D) 1,911
- Robert Murphy (L) 116
- Ray Woods (I) 141
U.S. HOUSE, 2nd District
- Josh Brecheen (R) 5,481
- Naomi Andrews (D) 1,883
- Ben Robinson (I) 283
GOVERNOR
- Kevin Stitt (R) 4,716
- Joy Hofmeister (D) 2,649
- Natalie Bruno (L) 160
- Ervin Yen (I) 161
STATE HOUSE, 7th District
- Steve Bashore (R) 6,018
- Jason Spence (D) 1,658
COUNTY COMMISSION, District 2
- Larry McElhaney (R) 1,789
- Cody Brecheisen (D) 965
JUDICIAL RETENTION
State Supreme Court
Douglas Combs
- Yes 4,131
- No 2,544
Dana Kuehn
- Yes 4,474
- No 2,273
Dustin Rowe
- Yes 4,524
- No 2,208
James Winchester
- Yes 4,326
- No 2,408
Civil Appeals Court
Gregory Blackwell
- Yes 4,430
- No 2,205
John Fischer
- Yes 4,131
- No 2,497
Stacie Hixon
- Yes 4,439
- No 2,209
Thomas Prince
- Yes 4,391
- No 2,208
Barbara Swinton
- Yes 4,233
- No 2,411
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election:
REPUBLICANS
STATE AUDITOR: Cindy Byrd.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER: Glen Mulready.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY: Doug Pewitt.
