EDITOR'S NOTE: Multiple candidates dropped out of the presidential nomination race after the ballots were set to be printed. They are designated with an asterisk (*).
JASPER COUNTY
With 48 of 48 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's presidential preference primary are as follows:
Democrats
- Amy Klobuchar* 26
- Tom Steyer* 7
- Tulsi Gabbard 68
- Leonard Steinman 1
- Cory Booker* 4
- Joseph Biden 2,986
- Elizabeth Warren* 70
- Pete Buttigieg* 34
- Bernie Sanders 2,979
- Velma Steinman 2
- Henry Hewes 1
- Andrew Yang* 14
- Roque De La Fuente 1
- John Delaney* 1
- Julian Castro* 1
- Deval Patrick* 0
- Marianne Williamson* 1
- Michael Bennet* 2
- Michael Bloomberg* 59
- Steve Burke 1
- Robby Wells 1
- William Haas 0
Republicans
- Donald Trump 6,401
- Bob Ely 11
- Bill Weld 40
- Joe Walsh* 37
- Matthew Matern 10
Libertarians
- Jacob Hornberger 22
- (uncommitted) 4
Green
- Howie Hawkins 1
- Dario Hunter 4
- David Rolde 3
Constitution
- Don Grundmann 1
- Don Blankenship 5
- (uncommitted) 5
NEWTON COUNTY
With 25 of 25 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's presidential preference primary are as follows:
Democrats
- Amy Klobuchar* 13
- Tom Steyer* 6
- Tulsi Gabbard 35
- Leonard Steinman 1
- Cory Booker* 0
- Joseph Biden 1,558
- Elizabeth Warren* 31
- Pete Buttigieg* 10
- Bernie Sanders 1,111
- Velma Steinman 0
- Henry Hewes 1
- Andrew Yang* 5
- Roque De La Fuente 0
- John Delaney* 0
- Julian Castro* 1
- Deval Patrick* 1
- Marianne Williamson* 0
- Michael Bennet* 1
- Michael Bloomberg* 15
- Steve Burke 1
- Robby Wells 0
- William Haas 0
- (uncommitted) 12
Republicans
- Donald Trump 3,931
- Bob Ely 4
- Bill Weld 16
- Joe Walsh* 24
- Matthew Matern 4
- (uncommitted) 38
Libertarians
- Jacob Hornberger 7
Green
- Howie Hawkins 3
- Dario Hunter 4
- David Rolde 1
- (uncommitted) 1
Constitution
- Don Grundmann 1
- Don Blankenship 1
Previous presidential primary elections include:
OKLAHOMA
Election date: March 4
OTTAWA COUNTY
Democrats
- Michael Bennet* 8
- Joe Biden 944
- Michael Bloomberg 276
- Cory Booker* 18
- Pete Buttigieg* 59
- Julián Castro* 5
- Tulsi Gabbard 71
- Amy Klobuchar* 65
- Deval Patrick* 10
- Bernie Sanders 411
- Tom Steyer * 35
- Elizabeth Warren 180
- Marianne Williamson* 14
- Andrew Yang* 14
Republicans
- Rocky De La Fuente 1
- Bob Ely 10
- Zoltan Istvan 1
- Matthew John Matern 13
- Donald Trump 1,747
- Joe Walsh* 35
