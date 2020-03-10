GOP DEM election illustration
Photo illustration | Thinkstock Images

EDITOR'S NOTE: Multiple candidates dropped out of the presidential nomination race after the ballots were set to be printed. They are designated with an asterisk (*).

JASPER COUNTY

With 48 of 48 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's presidential preference primary are as follows:

Democrats

  • Amy Klobuchar*     26
  • Tom Steyer*     7
  • Tulsi Gabbard     68
  • Leonard Steinman     1
  • Cory Booker*     4
  • Joseph Biden     2,986
  • Elizabeth Warren*     70
  • Pete Buttigieg*     34
  • Bernie Sanders     2,979
  • Velma Steinman     2
  • Henry Hewes     1
  • Andrew Yang*     14
  • Roque De La Fuente     1
  • John Delaney*     1
  • Julian Castro*     1
  • Deval Patrick*     0
  • Marianne Williamson*     1
  • Michael Bennet*      2
  • Michael Bloomberg*      59
  • Steve Burke     1
  • Robby Wells     1
  • William Haas     0

Republicans

  • Donald Trump     6,401
  • Bob Ely    11
  • Bill Weld     40
  • Joe Walsh*     37
  • Matthew Matern     10

Libertarians

  • Jacob Hornberger      22
  • (uncommitted)    4

Green

  • Howie Hawkins      1
  • Dario Hunter      4
  • David Rolde      3

Constitution

  • Don Grundmann      1
  • Don Blankenship      5
  • (uncommitted)    5

NEWTON COUNTY

With 25 of 25 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's presidential preference primary are as follows:

Democrats

  • Amy Klobuchar*     13
  • Tom Steyer*     6
  • Tulsi Gabbard     35
  • Leonard Steinman     1
  • Cory Booker*     0
  • Joseph Biden     1,558
  • Elizabeth Warren*     31
  • Pete Buttigieg*     10
  • Bernie Sanders     1,111
  • Velma Steinman     0
  • Henry Hewes    1
  • Andrew Yang*     5
  • Roque De La Fuente     0
  • John Delaney*     0
  • Julian Castro*     1
  • Deval Patrick*     1
  • Marianne Williamson*     0
  • Michael Bennet*      1
  • Michael Bloomberg*      15
  • Steve Burke     1
  • Robby Wells     0
  • William Haas    0
  • (uncommitted)  12

Republicans

  • Donald Trump     3,931
  • Bob Ely     4
  • Bill Weld     16
  • Joe Walsh*     24
  • Matthew Matern     4
  • (uncommitted)   38

Libertarians

  • Jacob Hornberger      7

Green

  • Howie Hawkins      3
  • Dario Hunter      4
  • David Rolde      1
  • (uncommitted)   1

Constitution

  • Don Grundmann      1
  • Don Blankenship      1

Previous presidential primary elections include: 

OKLAHOMA

Election date: March 4

OTTAWA COUNTY

Democrats

  • Michael Bennet*      8
  • Joe Biden     944
  • Michael Bloomberg     276
  • Cory Booker*     18
  • Pete Buttigieg*    59
  • Julián Castro*     5
  • Tulsi Gabbard     71
  • Amy Klobuchar*     65
  • Deval Patrick*     10
  • Bernie Sanders     411
  • Tom Steyer *    35
  • Elizabeth Warren     180
  • Marianne Williamson*     14
  • Andrew Yang*     14

Republicans

  • Rocky De La Fuente     1
  • Bob Ely     10
  • Zoltan Istvan     1
  • Matthew John Matern     13
  • Donald Trump     1,747
  • Joe Walsh*     35

Tags

Recommended for you