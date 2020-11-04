Republican incumbents swept all the Missouri statewide offices that were up for a vote in 2020.
The incumbents were declared winners late Tuesday night by The Associated Press in races for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, attorney general and secretary of state.
In Jasper County, the Republican incumbents won the vote handily in all races.
• Gov. Mike Parson defeated his Democratic challenger, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, by a vote of 37,699 to 13,196, with two third-party candidates getting another 1,200 votes in the county.
• In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe took 37,847 votes to 12,371 votes for Democrat Alissia Canady and approximately 1,400 votes for two third-party candidates.
• Republican incumbent Jay Ashcroft tallied 39,179 votes in Jasper County to Democrat Yinka Faleti’s 10,890 in the race for secretary of state. About 560 votes went to two third-party candidates.
• Incumbent Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican, tallied 37,930 votes to Democrat Vicki Englund’s 11,858 votes, and nearly 1,500 votes went to two third-party candidates.
• In the race for attorney general, Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt got 38,211 votes in Jasper County to Democrat Rich Finneran’s 11,811 votes, and 1,471 votes went to a third-party candidate.
Voter turnout in Jasper County was high at 64.21 percent, according to Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis, with 52,671 voters casting ballots out of a total of 82,141 people registered to vote.
