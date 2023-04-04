Voters are casting their ballots today on a number of races and issues.
Residents in Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho as well as Jasper and Newton counties will consider a 3-cent sales tax on adult recreational marijuana. The county measures, if approved, would tax only the dispensaries located outside of incorporated towns and villages. The 3-cent city or county tax, if approved, would be imposed in addition to a 6-cent state sales tax, which would bring the total to 9 cents for each dollar of purchases.
Residents also will elect members of their local school boards in Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho, and members of their local city councils in Carl Junction and Neosho. Races for other communities across Southwest Missouri also are on the ballot.
Voters in the Carthage and Neosho school districts will consider multimillion-dollar bond issues to build a new performing arts center and a new ag building, respectively.
Polling places are open until 7 p.m.
