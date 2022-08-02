Joplin voters rejected a proposal to fund new wage scales for the police and fire departments with property and personal property taxes by a wide margin in balloting Tuesday.
According to complete but unofficial results from Jasper and Newton counties, the vote was 4,463 against Proposition Public Safety and 3,586 in favor of the measure, which would have raised property and personal property taxes by $1 per $100 assessed valuation.
Mayor Doug Lawson said late Tuesday he was disappointed.
“I don’t know where it came from, but there is an assumption that we’ve been wasting money,” he said. “We run a pretty tight ship with a balanced budget. What we’re going to do I don’t know, but we have to do something for police and fire.”
He said City Manager Nick Edwards and other members of city staff will meet with representatives of the police and fire departments to look for a way forward.
Edwards echoed that plan.
“To me, as a city employee, it is our duty and responsibility to serve the citizens the best we can and move on,” he said. “I will work with the council to bring forward a proposal to fund wages as best we can, but the issue of strong public safety services remains unsolved and is not going away and will need to be addressed.”
The proposition that would have increased wage scales for police and fire aimed at strengthening retention with a more competitive pay scale and allowing officers who are nearing retirement to keep their jobs and ranks with the increased wages. The money also would have been spent on equipment for new employees and the construction of an eighth fire station.
Vocal opponents of the measure criticized the use of property taxes rather than a sales tax to generate new funding for public safety as well as bringing that type of proposal forward in an economic climate of high inflation rates.
In total, the measure was defeated by a margin of 1,057 votes.
On the Jasper County side of Joplin, there were 3,694 “no” votes and 2,965 “yes” votes.
Voters who live in Newton County on the south side of the city defeated the proposal with 949 against and 621 in favor.
There was heavier turnout than in April, but Joplin voters at that time also turned down a $30 million bond proposal to restore and expand Memorial Hall. It drew 2,124 votes in favor and 2,586 against. That debt would have been paid with an assessment of property and personal property taxes as well.
