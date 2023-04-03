Four candidates for the Joplin Board of Education raised a combined total of nearly $26,000 to campaign for Tuesday's election, according to campaign finance reports.
In a report published Saturday, candidate Matthew Robertson was inadvertently omitted as one of those who took in campaign contributions.
An amended campaign finance report filed on his behalf March 29 reported $1,321 in donations. Donors of more than $100 were listed as Curtis Carr and Volk's Avanti Insurance Agency, $200 each; Higdon Florist, with a donation of $150 and another for $500; and Skaggs Chiropractic, $150.
Other candidates who raised money for their campaigns and the amounts are Veronica Gatz Scheurich, $11,790; Michael D. Landis, $11,706.90; and Marda Schroeder, $1,162.52. Their totals and those who contributed more than $100 were listed in Saturday's report.
Those who did not report any donations were incumbents Jeff Koch, who is the current board president; Derek Gander, the board vice president; and challenger Michelle Steverson.
Candidates who fund their own campaign expenses and do not spend more than $1,000 are not required to file the reports, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission. Those who do intend to accept donations must file reports 40 days before the election, eight days before and 30 days after the election.
Remaining board members are John Hird and Hartwell, who were elected in 2021, and Donald L. Greenlee II and David Weaver, who were elected last year.
Board member Brent Jordan, whose second term expires this month, did not file for reelection.
Voters on Tuesday will elect three to the board from the field of seven candidates.
