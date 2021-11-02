Joplin voters approved a use tax by on Tuesday to help fund community services and projects.
There were 1,705 votes cast in favor of imposing the tax on online sales and 1,611 against, according to complete but unofficial results.
The tax proposal listed on the ballot as "Proposition Action" carried in Jasper County with 1,366 ''yes'' votes and 1,284 ''no'' votes, or a margin of 52% to 48%. In the six Newton County precincts on the south side of Joplin, there were 339 ''yes'' votes and 327 ''no'' votes for margin of 51% to 49%.
"I think it's a great vote for the future of Joplin," said Joplin's mayor, Ryan Stanley. "I'm really thrilled voters saw value in it," he said of the plan to use the revenue produced by the tax for designated goals and projects.
"Use taxes in general are hard to pass. People like the tax-free buying. I'm just grateful to Joplin voters who saw merit it the action plans of the City Council and the city staff," Stanley said.
Proceeds of the 3.125% tax to be collected on online purchases that are shipped from out-of-state sellers to Joplin addresses is estimated to be about $3.8 million a year.
The money is earmarked for use on about 45 action plans city staff developed to address City Council goals. Those goals are to improve declining neighborhoods and replace dilapidated housing, improve community appearance and maintenance of city-owned properties, reduce homelessness, reduce crime and increase safety, provide more economic development opportunities, and grow revenue to raise the level of city services.
"Some of the action plans do not require a significant amount of revenue," Stanley said. Some of them have been started." He cited one example of police officer and firefighter retention. "We had too many vacancies and we needed to reduce those, so we are already moving on that goal."
"The city manager will come to City Council in very quick form with a ranking of where city staff sees the needs of greatest importance and ranking those for when the funding starts flowing in April 2022," Stanley said.
A residents committee on the use tax proposal has worked since early summer to learn about the needs and uses for the revenue and to speak to residents and community organizations about the proposal. Residents Stephen Grindle and Rob O'Brian co-chaired that committee.
"We are very thankful for the positive outcome. It is really a step forward for the city," O'Brian said. "I appreciate anyone who votes whether they voted 'yes' or 'no.' When people take the time to vote, it's appreciated, but particularly on the local level where we can have a real impact."
The work of the committee is not done yet, though. The City Council in October asked for community volunteers, including those from the committee, to monitor implementation of the work voters were told would be done, and collection and spending of the tax money to report on the progress of the use tax plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.