In the first post-Roe test of abortion rights, Kansas voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly decided that their state constitution protects the right to abortion.
On the ballot was a constitutional amendment, called "Value Them Both" by its supporters, that if passed would have allowed lawmakers to further restrict abortion.
The Associated Press called the race at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Unofficial results shortly before 10 p.m. showed votes against the amendment totaled 404,202, and votes for the amendment at 245,381, with nearly 58% of precincts statewide reporting.
The amendment was a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that said the state's constitution protects a woman's "fundamental" right to choose whether to terminate her pregnancy. Kansas’ Republican-led Legislature in 2021 voted to place the amendment on Tuesday's ballot.
Kansas doesn't ban most abortions until the 22nd week of pregnancy. A law that would prohibit the most common second-trimester procedure and another that would set special health regulations for abortion providers remain on hold because of legal challenges.
Both sides together spent more than $14 million on their campaigns. Abortion providers and abortion rights groups were key donors for the “no” side, while Catholic dioceses heavily funded the “yes” campaign. Supporters of the measure wouldn't say before the vote whether they intended to pursue a ban if it passed.
Kansas' vote was the first in the nation since the U.S. Supreme Court in June reversed the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
Abortion-related measures are on the ballot later this year in several other states, including in Vermont and Kentucky.
