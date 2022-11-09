Gov. Laura Kelly and former Secretary of State Kris Kobach won their elections by slim margins, according to unofficial results.
With 100% of the state's 4,040 precincts reporting, the secretary of state reports 479,875 votes for Democrat Kelly's reelection, against 465,620 for Republican Derek Schmidt. That was a victory for Kelly by a margin of 49% to Republican Derek Schmidt's 48%, and a difference of 14,255 votes. Independent Dennis Pyle received 19,753 votes, and Libertarian Seth Cordell notched 10,659.
The Associated Press called the U.S. Senate race on Tuesday night for incumbent Republican Jerry Moran, with about 78% of votes counted. In final but unofficial results, Moran took 587,717, or 58%, of the votes. Democratic opponent Mark Holland received 355,501 votes, or 37%. Moran has held the seat since 2010.
In U.S. House 2nd District of Southeast Kansas, Rep. Jake LaTurner, who grew up in Galena and graduated from Pittsburg State University, was declared the winner. He received 131,352 votes to Democrat Patrick Schmidt's 95,981 votes.
In the race for attorney general, Republican Kobach won 493,775 votes while Democrat Chris Man received 471,076, giving Kobach 51% of the vote.
Results of other statewide races:
• Republican Scott J. Schwab was reelected secretary of state with 566,475 votes. Opponent Jeanna Repass received 369,851.
• Republican Steven Johnson was elected state treasurer with 523,860 votes. His opponent, Lynn W. Rogers, received 394,583.
• Republican Vicki Schmidt was reelected insurance commissioner with 601,651 votes. Democratic challenger Kiel Corkran received 347,183.
Kansas voters also elected state representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.