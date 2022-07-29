In one of the first tests of state-level abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters in Kansas on Tuesday will head to polls to decide whether their state constitution guarantees a right to abortion.
The ballot measure is a constitutional amendment that seeks to undo a recent decision from the Kansas Supreme Court, which in 2019 declared that the right to abortion is constitutionally protected in the state. State law currently doesn’t ban most abortions until the 22nd week of pregnancy, when they’re allowed only to save a patient’s life or to prevent “a substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”
A “yes” vote on the measure would affirm that there is no such constitutionally protected right, and it would return the matter of abortion regulation to lawmakers. It essentially could allow lawmakers to implement a total ban on abortion in the state now that the U.S. Supreme Court, in June, decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion.
A “no” vote on the measure would affirm that the constitutionally protected right to abortion exists, and it could restrict lawmakers from regulating the procedure.
The roots of Tuesday’s ballot measure date from 2015, when state lawmakers passed a ban on dilation and evacuation abortions. Two physicians who performed dilation and evacuation procedures filed suit, arguing the bill violated a patient’s right to abortion because it prevented physicians from using the safest procedure for most second-trimester abortions, according to the Kansas Judicial Branch. The Kansas attorney general argued that no right to abortion existed under the Kansas Constitution.
The state’s top court in 2019 found in favor of the plaintiffs. It concluded that Section 1 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights, which states that “(a)ll men are possessed of equal and inalienable natural rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” protects a woman’s right to decide whether to continue a pregnancy, according to a statement at the time from the Kansas Judicial Branch.
“The court looked at the historical record surrounding the people’s ratification of Section 1 and concluded the drafters and ratifiers meant for Section 1 to protect every person’s right to personal autonomy — and this right enables a woman to make decisions regarding her body, health, family formation and family life, including the decision whether to continue a pregnancy,” the Kansas Judicial Branch said in a news release at the time.
In response, Kansas’ Republican-led Legislature in 2021 voted to place Tuesday’s constitutional amendment on the ballot.
“Kansans don’t want an unregulated abortion industry,” said Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Kansas City-area Republican who led fellow anti-abortion lawmakers in the debate, at the time of the January 2021 vote, according to the Associated Press.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said at the time that enacting the constitutional amendment would lead to boycotts of Kansas and discourage companies from relocating to the state, the AP reported. She also previously said that the proposal would return the state “to the Dark Ages.”
The measure requires a simple majority of voters for approval.
Abortion-related measures are also on the ballot this year in California, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana.
