CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Incumbent Mayor Mark Powers edged out former Mayor Mike Moss by six votes, or less than 1% of the turnout in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Powers got 312 votes to Moss' 306 votes.
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said the result was within the margin that would have allowed Moss to petition the Jasper County Circuit Court for a recount, but Moss said he doesn’t plan to challenge the results.
“I trust the system,” Moss said after the election.
In the other contested race for the Carl Junction Board of Aldermen, incumbent Jim Gorzia lost his bid for a second full term in Ward 3 to challenger David Pyle.
Pyle received 183 votes to Gorzia’s 129 votes.
Board members Hollie LaVigne in Ward 1, Rick Flinn in Ward 2 and LaDonna Allen in Ward 4 were all unopposed and won new two-year terms. No one ran for the one-year open term in Ward 1.
Board of Education
Three incumbents won reelection to the Carl Junction Board of Education in a race where less than 100 votes separated the first- and last-place vote-getters.
Incumbents Travis Spencer, Brian McDonald Massey and Rob Herron all won reelection with challenger Jason McDonald Mickey coming in fourth.
Spencer received 639 votes, Massey received 600 votes, Herron received 558 votes, and Mickey received 520 votes.
The top three vote-getters will take the new three-year terms starting with the April board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.