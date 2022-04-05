Joplin voters turned down a $30 million bond issue proposal to renovate and expand Memorial Hall, according to complete but unofficial returns from Tuesday’s election.
The measure required a four-sevenths or 57% majority to pass.
It drew 2,124 votes in favor and 2,586 against, according to combined returns of Jasper and Newton counties. In Jasper County, there were 1,751 votes cast in favor and 2,023 opposed. Newton County totals were 373 in favor and 563 opposed.
Traditionally, the City Council meets the week after elections to hear the official count provided by the county clerk to the city clerk and to accept the election results.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said Tuesday night that the council will meet Monday but has no plan B on what do with the aging hall.
While the council likely will hear the results of the election at that meeting, “We needed a supermajority to pass, and I think it’s pretty obvious we are not going to get that.
“City Council asked a bold question and that is, ‘What are we going to do with Memorial Hall?’ and I think we got a pretty bold answer that’s not what Joplin residents want,” Stanley said.
“We will have to assess where we are with the building falling more and more in disrepair.”
Nearing a century old, the building has suffered in recent years from a crack in the northeast corner that disabled the building’s elevator and a failure of one area of the roof. There has not been any extensive renovation since 1976.
Originally built after a 1923 bond issue campaign advocated by veterans and members of the local Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post, it was dedicated as the place for memorials to the city’s war dead.
Members of that post, including Commander Bob Harrington, served on a committee of residents appointed by the City Council to provide information to the public about the proposal.
Proponents of the measure said the project would be a commitment to veterans and Joplin’s history and would provide a place to hold myriad meetings, banquets, performances and community events that Joplin has lacked in recent years. They also cited its uses in tandem with the neighboring Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which is nearing completion.
The hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its role as a community gathering place and for its architecture.
Opponents cited the cost of up to $30 million to renovate and expand the building as too much or objected to a property tax increase that would pay off the debt and interest over 20 years.
The cost would have been about $55 on $100,000 assessed valuation for real property and about $19.33 in personal property taxes on a $20,000 vehicle.
