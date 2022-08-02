Veteran lawmaker Bill White lost Tuesday night in the Republican primary to challenger Jill Carter in the race for the 32nd District State Senate seat representing Jasper and Newton counties. Carter had 13,437 votes to White’s 12,278 votes.
Carter received almost 1,000 more votes than White in Newton County, winning there by a vote of 5,255 to 4,277; in Jasper County the difference separating the two was 181 votes with Carter receiving 8,182 and White receiving 8,001.
White, a former four-term state representative from Joplin, was running for his second and final term in the Senate.
Carter, 50, doesn’t face opposition in the November general election. She has lived in Granby for 36 years. She is a homemaker who has volunteered as a legislative advocate. She graduated from Crowder College.
White, 69, has lived in Joplin for the last 25 years. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a lawyer, with a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Kansas and a law degree from Washburn University in Kansas.
In the 161st Missouri House District, representing Joplin south of Seventh Street and the south part of Duquesne, incumbent Lane Roberts defeated Thomas Ross 2,403 to 917 and will run unopposed in November.
Roberts, 74, has lived in Joplin for 15 years. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University and an MBA from William Woods University.
He has been a police officer since 1971 — he is the former chief of the Joplin Police Department, as well as for city police departments in Washington and Oregon. He served briefly as the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety before elected to the Missouri House in 2018.
In the 127th Missouri House District, incumbent Republican Ann Kelley and Democrat Marvin Manring were unopposed in their primary races and will face off in the November election for that two-year term.
All other area House candidates, including Republicans Cody Smith of Carthage, Bob Bromley of Carl Junction, Ben Baker of Neosho and Dirk Deaton of Noel, were unopposed in the primary.
