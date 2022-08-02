With more than half of the state’s precincts reporting Tuesday, Democrats in Kansas appeared to be favoring Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, to be their choice to run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran this fall.
Moran, of Manhattan, was handily defeating Joan Farr, of Derby, in the GOP primary for the Senate seat by a partial tally of 239,884 votes to 62,519 with 2,243 of 3,994 precincts reporting.
Patrick Wiesner, a tax attorney and accountant from Overland Park who was defeated by Moran in 2016, was running neck and neck with Paul Buskirk for second in the Democratic primary behind front-runner Mark Holland in early returns Tuesday.
Holland, a United Methodist pastor and former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, had garnered 41% of the vote in the Democratic primary. Buskirk and Wiesner were both drawing about 19%. Each of the other three Democrats in the race had 10% or less.
There were no results in by 10 p.m. for either Cherokee or Crawford counties in Kansas.
Moran will be seeking a third term in the Senate when he squares off with the Democratic nominee in the general election in November. He was first elected to the post in 2010 and won reelection in 2016, defeating Wiesner with slightly more than 62% of the vote.
Moran is a former banker who holds both a degree in economics and a law degree from the University of Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.