U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran has just one challenger in the Republican primary in Kansas while six Democrats are facing off for their party’s nomination and the chance to take Moran’s seat away from him in the general election.
Republican primary
• Moran, 68, of Manhattan, is seeking a third term in the Senate, having first been elected to the post in 2010. He previously served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, and prior to that, he was a special assistant state attorney general, deputy county attorney and state senator.
The onetime banker has both a degree in economics and a law degree from University of Kansas.
• Joan Farr, 67, of Derby, is Moran’s lone challenger in the primary. She is a pre-litigation consultant with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in administration of justice from Wichita State University.
Farr was born in Germany, the daughter of an Air Force pilot stationed there, but has lived in Kansas since she was a child. She has never held a public office, but made unsuccessful bids for a seat on a local board of education in 2005, for Kansas governor in 2010 and for the U.S. Senate in Oklahoma three times, including earlier this year.
Democratic primary
• Patrick Wiesner, 66, of Overland Park, was the Democratic nominee defeated by Moran in the Republican’s first reelection bid in 2016. The tax attorney and accountant garnered 32% of the vote in the general election that year. A lifelong resident of Kansas, He previously made unsuccessful bids for the Senate in 2010 and 2014, losing both times in the primary.
Wiesner, who holds degrees in chemistry and accounting from Fort Hays State University, and graduated from the University of Kansas law school in 1992, was in the U.S. Navy JAG Corps in the 1990s before being commissioned into the Army Reserve as a judge advocate and serving in that capacity from 1997 to 2014 in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
• Mark Holland, 53, of Kansas City, is a third-generation United Methodist pastor and executive director of Mainstream UMC, who served on the Wyandotte County Commission from 2007 to 2013 and was mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, from 2013 to 2018.
Holland obtained bachelor degrees in philosophy and anthropology from Southern Methodist University in Dallas before getting his master’s degree in divinity from the Iliff School of Theology in Denver and his doctorate from St. Paul’s School of Theology in Kansas City.
• Paul Buskirk, 61, of Lawrence, is the academic support director for the athletics department at the University of Kansas and a first time candidate for public office.
Buskirk obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Kansas University in 1983 and a master’s degree in education in 1989. He has lived in Kansas since 1976.
Candidates Mike Andra, of Wichita, and Robert Klingenberg, of Salina, did not return calls seeking their biographical information for the Democratic nomination. Michael Soetaert, of Alta Vista, returned a call, but declined to provide the biographical information being sought.
U.S. House, 2nd District
Democrat Patrick Schmidt, of Topeka, a former U.S. Naval intelligence officer, and Republican incumbent Rep. Jake LaTurner, who grew up in Galena, are unopposed in their respective parties’ primaries for Kansas 2nd Congressional District seat, and will face off in the general election in November.
