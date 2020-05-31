NEOSHO, Mo. — Multiple issues, including the creation of a Stella-area fire protection district, a race for Fairview mayor and a tax question for Loma Linda residents, await voters on Tuesday in Newton County.
STELLA
Voters will be asked to approve a 30-cent property tax per $100 assessed valuation to fund fire services for the Stella Rural Volunteer Fire Department. The tax would cost $57 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.
The fire department, which serves 132 square miles in Newton and neighboring McDonald counties from five stations, relies mainly on voluntary membership dues, bills of services and even fundraisers for revenue. It has found that operating a membership-based fire department is no longer reliable when it comes to funding. The ballot question, if approved, would allow the department to become a fire protection district in which its source of funding would be tax-based.
SENECA
Seneca voters will be asked to vote on the establishment of a half-cent sales tax to help fund the replacement of the town’s existing municipal swimming pool, built in 1978, with a family-friendly aquatic center park.
Four people are running for three open seats on the Seneca School Board. Incumbents Ron Wallace and Sonya Bruegel are being challenged by Raleigh Ritter and Phillip Wilson.
GRANBY
Granby voters will go to the polls to renew for another four years the city’s levy of about 8 cents per $100 valuation for maintenance of the city's municipal cemetery.
Incumbent Ashley Edgemon will face challenger Martin Lindstedt for the Granby South Ward seat on the City Council.
DIAMOND
Seven people are running for three open seats on the Diamond School Board. Hugh Matthew Housh and Craig Daniel are the two incumbents who filed for reelection. Challenging candidates are Jennifer Howard, Bill Buening, James Lorenzen, Monica Clement and Preston Wright.
EAST NEWTON
Seven people are running for three open seats on the East Newton School Board. Newcomers are Tracy White, Michael Anderson, Roland Severs, Julie McGill and Martin Lindstedt. Incumbents are Eric Allphin and Matthew Friend. Incumbent Terry Clarkson died on April 16.
FAIRVIEW
Two candidates are running for the post of mayor of Fairview: incumbent Sid Oliver and challenger Ashley Rodgers.
Two candidates, Greg Kruse and Clayton Bunch, are vying for a commissioner seat on the Fairview Special Road District.
LOMA LINDA
Loma Linda voters will be asked to approve a 30-cent levy per $100 assessed valuation for general municipal purposes from 2020 through 2023. The levy was approved by voters initially in 2008 and again in 2011 and 2015.
STELLA
Three people are running for two open seats on the Stella City Council. They are Kelly Cox, Vickie Hays and Richard Eaggleston.
REDINGS MILL
Three people are running for two open seats on the Redings Mill Area Fire Protection District. They are incumbent Bruce Anderson, and Dennis Holdgrafer and Larry Johnson.
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES:
The following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election.
CLIFF VILLAGE: trustees — Biff Bell, James Stuart and Kim Bell.
DENNIS ACRES: trustees — Norma Jean Richardson, Ronald Born and Jimmie Parrill.
DIAMOND: City Council — West Ward, Bill Buening; East Ward, Michael Badley.
FAIRVIEW: City Council — South Ward, Raymond Stapleton; North Ward, Bill Canoy.
GRANBY: City Council — North Ward, Reggie Bard.
GRAND FALLS PLAZA: trustees — Fred Pugh, Henry Lindley and Brenda Myers.
LOMA LINDA: trustees — Thomas Parr, Barbara Hutchison and Gene Delano.
SENECA: mayor — Mark Bennett; City Council — Ward 1, Derinda Malone; Ward 2, write-in; Ward 3, Susan Bradshaw.
SHOAL CREEK: trustees — Brian Benford and Jason Cryer.
STELLA: Rural Protection District directors — John Branham, John Freese, Rick Geller, Roger Harvey and Dawna McFarland.
REDINGS MILL: trustees — Earl Ransom Junge and Arturo Escalante.
RITCHEY: trustees — Lewis Marion and Carolyn Marion.
WENTWORTH: trustees — Cynthia McDonald and Patti Ireland.
