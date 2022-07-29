Multiple statewide Kansas offices — governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer — are the subject of contests in Tuesday’s primary elections.
Here’s a closer look at the various races.
Governor and lieutenant governor
Gov. Laura Kelly, who is running for a second term, along with running mate David Toland, incumbent lieutenant governor, have challengers on the Democratic ballot Tuesday but are expected to advance to the November general election.
The Democrative challengers are Richard Karnowski and his running mate, Barry J. Franco.
Those seeking the Republican nomination are Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer, and Arlyn Briggs and Lance Berland. Third-party candidates are Dennis Pyle and Seth Cordell.
Kelly and Schmidt are expected to face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Democratic candidates
• Kelly, 72, of Topeka, has served since 2019 as the state’s 48th governor; she represented the 18th District in the Kansas Senate from 2005 to 2019. She defeated Republican Kris Kobach during the 2018 election. Kelly was born in New York City, and she studied at Bradley University, earning a Bachelor of Science in psychology, and at Indiana University, earning a Master of Science in therapeutic recreation. She was executive director of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association. Kelly was elected to the Kansas Senate in November 2004, later serving as minority whip.
• Karnowski, 54, of Emmett, operates a tax preparation office in Seneca, Kansas, which he started from scratch, after paying his own way through college.
Republican candidates
• Schmidt, 53, has been the Kansas attorney general since 2011, the state’s 44th overall. He was first elected to office serving in the Kansas Senate, representing the 15th District, from 2001 to 2011 and serving at one point as Senate majority leader from 2004 to 2010. He defeated Democrat Stephen Six in the 2010 elections. In 1990, he graduated from the University of Kansas and received a master’s degree in international politics from the University of Leicester in England.
• Briggs, 64, of Kinkaid, is a longtime Johnson County farmer. He lost in bids to claim a Republican Kansas House seat in 2012 and 2020. He has worked for a Kansas City bank and at Hallmark, and was also employed as a trucker before going into farming.
Attorney general
Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi and Kellie Warren are running in the Republican primary for attorney general, the office now being vacated by Derek Schmidt.
• Kobach, 56, of Lawrence, served as the state’s 31st secretary of state from 2011 to 2019. He lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Kelly. He was raised in Topeka, and received a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard College; he graduated with a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Oxford University before attending Yale Law School. He worked in law before running unsuccessfully in 2004 for the U.S. House.
• Warren, 53, of Leawood, is a member of the Kansas Senate, representing District 11. She assumed office Jan. 11, 2021. She previously represented the 28th District in the Kansas House of Representatives in eastern Johnson County. Warren earned a degree in government from Cornell University in 1991 and a law degree from the University of Kansas in 1994. Her career experience includes working as an attorney with Shook Hardy & Bacon and the Property Law Firm.
• Mattivi, of Topeka, began his career by serving as a paramedic and then working for the Shawnee County district attorney’s office; he was a federal prosecutor for more than 20 years. Career highlights include working for the U.S. Department of Justice as an assistant U.S. attorney and the antiterrorism and national security coordinator for the District of Kansas. He has a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Metropolitan State University in Denver and a law degree from Washburn University. He is an adjunct professor at Washburn Law School, teaching trial advocacy.
Democrat Chris Mann is unopposed in the primary and will face off with the GOP winner in the November general election.
Secretary of state
Incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab is being challenged by Mike Brown in the Republican primary. Democrat candidate Jeanna Repass and Libertarian candidate Cullene Lang, both running unopposed, will face the GOP winner in the November. The office carries a four-year term.
• Schwab, 49, of Kansas City, has served in the post since 2018. He is the former ember of the Kansas House of Representatives, representing District 49 from 2009 to 2019, and served a previous term from 2003 to 2006. Schwab earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Fort Hays State University. After college, he worked as an agent for the Kansas Farm Bureau until 1999. He worked in the sales field until 2010 and then became the executive vice president of CompDME.
• Brown, of Overland Park, was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in 1987 before attending both Johnson County Community College and Kansas State University. His career experience includes working in construction in Olathe. Brown served as a Johnson County commissioner from 2017 to 2021, and has served with public service groups, including the Kansas Black Chamber of Commerce.
State treasurer
Republican candidates Steven C. Johnson and Caryn Tyson are seeking the GOP nomination for state treasurer, and one or the other will face Democrat candidate Lynn Rogers and Libertarian candidate Steve Roberts in the general election.
• Johnson, 56, of Assaria, is a member of the Kansas House of Representatives, representing District 108. He assumed office Jan. 10, 2011. His current term ends Jan. 9, 2023. He currently serves as chairman of the House Taxation Committee. Johnson earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from Kansas State University in 1988 and his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1993. His professional experience includes owning and operating a farm.
• Tyson, 59, of Parker, is a member of the Kansas Senate, representing District 12. She assumed office Jan. 14, 2013. Her current term ends Jan. 13, 2025. Tyson previously served in the Kansas House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013. Tyson previously made an unsuccessful run for Kansas' 2nd District seat in the U.S. House. Tyson earned her two Bachelor of Science degrees in computer science and mathematics from Kansas State University and her Master of Science degree in engineering management from Kansas University. Her professional experience includes working in the IT industry, providing space shuttle support for NASA and operating a cattle ranch.
