NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho school officials will soon begin growing an ag center devoted to growing.
Voters in the Neosho School District on Tuesday approved about $14 million in bonds to finance construction of several projects, the largest of which is an expanded agricultural center to be built near Neosho Junior High.
Voters in Newton and McDonald counties approved the measure by about 65%, 1,508 in favor to 811 opposed.
The measure required a 57.1% majority to pass.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said he was excited for the district's students and community, and was appreciative of community members who worked on a campaign group for the measure.
"Hopefully, that 65% is an indication of the campaign group who worked on it," Cummins said. "They did a good job educating people, and I'm proud of the people who worked on it. This is an exciting time for Neosho schools."
The ag center, a project of about $8 million, has a completion date of anywhere from December 2024 to March 2025, depending on availability of construction materials, Cummins said.
The completion of the center will allow the district to add more ag-related freshman classes and upper-level classes, as well as offer capability for instruction in meat processing.
Other projects the bond issue will finance include improvements at the high school, a transportation building, elementary playgrounds and libraries, and the purchase of land the district currently leases.
Other issues
Neosho School District voters in Newton and McDonald counties also cast votes for school board seats.
For the Neosho Board of Education, incumbents James Keizer and Jenny Spiva won their seats for their first full three-year terms, with 1,414 and 1,417 votes, respectively. Newcomer Kyle Swagerty was also elected with 1,131 votes. The three were chosen over Rebecca Gray, with 935 votes, and Audrey Dixon, with 714.
Neosho voters also returned two experienced people to the Neosho City Council. Tom Workman, who has previously held a seat on the council, defeated Eric Venter for an at-large position, 716 votes to 311. In Ward 3, voters returned Julie Humphrey to the seat over challenger Aaron Lewis, 120 votes to 56.
