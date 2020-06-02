NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters in the Neosho school district approved a 39-cent levy increase and full Prop C waiver, 1,954 votes to 1,895, for an approval of 50.76%, according to complete but unofficial election results. Because the measure was a levy increase and not a bond, it required a simple majority for passage.
"We're thankful for the volunteers and the people who came out and championed how we're trying to make a difference in Neosho," said Superintendent Jim Cummins. "This wasn't a no-tax-increase proposal. This will have a price tag to it, and we're grateful we had enough votes to get it across the finish line."
The measure will raise money for several building upgrades, including a new performing arts center, field house and locker room renovations at the high school, as well as safe rooms at the four remaining buildings without one. It would also have provided extra funding to improve teacher and staff salaries, in line with the district's recruitment and retention efforts.
Newotn County voters approved the measure 1,838 to 1,749. Voters in the McDonald County portion of the district did not match the Newton County portion: 146 voted no while 116 voted yes.
Cummins said the next steps for construction will be to get architects back to work on phases that awaited voter approval. The district has already hired Branco Enterprises as its construction manager. Even before that, Cummins said the Prop C waiver will help the district secure more funding in the face of pending withholdings of state funding.
The district will increase its operating levy to $3.14 from $2.75 and leave its debt service levy at 60 cents, for a total levy of $3.74 per $100 of assessed valuation, with no sunset on the operating levy upon completion of the projects. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $710.60 annually in school taxes. That same homeowner now pays $636.50.
The levy increase is projected to raise up to $22 million for its construction projects that would be undertaken via lease-purchase financing. Those projects include:
• A new performing arts center on the north end of the high school. A new theater seating about 1,500 would be built, as well as new classrooms, rehearsal spaces and workshops for band, choir and theater classes.
• A new field house at the north end of the football field. This locker room would replace existing facilities that district officials say have not been majorly updated since the 1950s. It would also offer a concessions pavilion and restrooms.
• A community multipurpose end zone structure and indoor training center.
• Storm shelters at Benton and Central elementaries, Field Early Childhood Center and Neosho Middle School. The addition of these shelters would allow expanded early childhood education at Benton.
Cummins said the passage of the measure, albeit by a slim majority, was encouraging and indicative of good community spirit.
"Being virtually a lifelong resident of Neosho, and knowing how Neosho used to be the gold standard of Southwest Missouri at one point, it's exciting to me to see community spirit coming back," Cummins said.
