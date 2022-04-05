NEOSHO, Mo. — After three previous elections with slim margins of defeat, a use tax measure was again defeated in Neosho on Tuesday.
With the measure labeled Proposition A, the city asked voters for a use tax on purchases made from out-of-state vendors. The tax would match Neosho’s sales tax, which is currently 3%.
The measure failed with 421 votes against to 375 in favor, according to complete but unofficial results from the Newton County clerk.
The issue has failed at the polls by slim margins three times since 2019. This time, the city took a more assertive approach to educating voters about the measure and the reason it keeps coming back for another vote.
But a series of meetings for members of the public didn’t attract many people, said Mayor William Doubek.
“We had several community meetings, where we invited the population, but they were very poorly attended,” Doubek said. “People just don’t like the word taxes.”
A second measure, which asked for a change to the charter that would effectively change how council members vote during meetings, passed with a vote of 564 in favor to 223 against. The measure eliminates the need for a roll call vote and all votes to be recorded and displayed electronically.
In the race for City Council, Neosho voters sent two new candidates to the panel.
Incumbent Angela Thomas lost her seat to newcomer Aaron Lewis by six votes, 386 to 380; in Ward 4, Carl Cobb won over Eric Venter, 186 to 130.
